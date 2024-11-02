ESPN Bet takes big leap with ESPN app linking
ESPN launched its gaming app and website, ESPN BET, Nov. 14, 2023. Friday, nearly one year later, the platform is finally beginning to harness the power of the much larger ESPN platform for wagering.
ESPN and PENN Entertainment announced Friday that ESPN BET users can now link their ESPN account to seamlessly track upcoming, live and settled bets within the ESPN app.
Account linking can be accessed either via a prompt within the ESPN BET app or by visiting settings within the latest versions of the ESPN BET or ESPN apps or ESPN.com.
“Bringing this new feature to market is an important step as we work to create a fully interconnected media and betting ecosystem between ESPN and ESPN BET,” Aaron LaBerge, the Chief Technology Officer at PENN Entertainment, said in a statement Friday. “Account linking allows us to better serve and engage our users by unlocking key personalization and promotional capabilities.This feature is just the beginning of deeper integrations that will further differentiate the ESPN BET experience.
ESPN Bet has had its share of growing pains in its first year, with users having difficulty tracking live bets.
The ESPN BET app allows users to wage on sports in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
PENN Entertainment similarly powers TheScore's mobile gaming platform in Ontario, Canada. PENN rebranded its previous sportsbook, which is currently licensed in 16 US states, to form the ESPN BET name.
