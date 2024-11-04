Daniel Jones finally ends dreadful streak at MetLife Stadium
By Tyler Reed
It hasn't been a banner year for football in New York, and the New York Giants continued that thought with their 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 9. The loss puts the Giants at 2-7 on the year, and the feeling of change is in the air.
However, there was one good thing about the Giants' loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones did something he has yet to do in 672 days. Throw a touchdown pass in a home game.
Yes, it had been since Week 17 of 2022 since Jones tossed a touchdown pass in front of the home crowd—a statistic that doesn't even sound like it can be accurate, but at the same time, it makes a lot of sense. Jones played in just two home games last season before tearing his ACL. However, he did manage to throw four interceptions in those two games.
As each week of the season passes, the Giants' decision to extend Jones continues to not look good on the front office, especially with Saquon Barkley looking like a franchise running back for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Congratulations, Giants fans. You finally saw a touchdown pass from your franchise quarterback. Now, it is time to see if he can add some wins or maybe move on from this whole situation with Jones.
