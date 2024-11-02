Penn State fans left speechless after egregious taunting penalty
By Tyler Reed
The Week 10 slate of the college football season is serving dinner before fans can even have a chance to look at the menu. A top-10 battle between Ohio State and Penn State kicked off the action.
Penn State fans were already unhappy with the start time of this game. Now, fans in Happy Valley are irate after a ridiculous taunting penalty that kept a Buckeyes drive alive, which later turned into a touchdown for Ohio State.
This is one of the softest calls I have ever witnessed in a game. Penn State's defense is rewarded by having to stay on the field because an official seemed to be in his feelings.
The play above by Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was also called a touchdown on the field. Thankfully, it was reviewed and overturned. But Nittany Lions fans have to wonder what is going on with the officiating today.
