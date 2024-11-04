Derek Carr made the kind of history you don't want to make Sunday
By Max Weisman
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr became the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different NFL teams on Sunday as the Saints fell 23-22 to the Carolina Panthers. The Saints drop to 2-7, losing their seventh straight game after averaging 45.5 points per game in their first two.
Carr has the opportunity to make history a second time this season. He has never played the Raiders in his career, after spending most of his playing time there, but New Orleans plays Las Vegas in Week 17. If the Saints lose, Carr will be the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams.
Not only did Carr make the wrong kind of history Sunday, but fans are blaming him for wide receiver Chris Olave's concussion. In the first quarter, Carr threw for Olave but the pass was high and incomplete, and as Olave was coming down he was hit in the head from both sides by Panthers defenders. Former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas voiced his opinion on the play and Carr's overall performance.
Following the game, Carr was asked about Thomas' tweets.
"I have love for Mike, and when he does that I don't really care for it, obviously," Carr said. "I've had so many teammates over the years and he's like the one dude that didn't get along with me, and I don't know what I did to him, I don't know why he feels that way."
Carr finished the game with 236 passing yards and a touchdown. In the six games he's started this year, he's averaging just over 200 passing yards per game, and has thrown at least one touchdown in all but one game. However, Carr's incomplete deep ball on fourth-and-6 sealed the Saints seventh loss in a row. They are now tied with six other teams for the worst record in the league, something that seemed impossible when they started 2-0.
