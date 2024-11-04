Arizona Cardinals decided to open the roof of stadium at worst possible time
By Tyler Reed
The Arizona Cardinals took control of the NFC West with their 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9. The division has been a fight to the top, as the Cardinals' 5-4 record is enough to lead the rest of the field, which is bouncing around the .500 mark.
But it wasn't the Cardinals' win that had everyone talking about their game with the Bears. No, it was the decision to open the dome. It was a decision that had everyone scratching their heads as hail and pouring rain pounded the field during the game.
State Farm Stadium got a taste of the elements, as the franchise thought having the roof open would be an excellent idea for the game.
If you were watching the game live, you might have done a double-take as the rain was hitting the field. Luckily, the team was able to close the roof, but it seemed like the damage had already been done to the conditions of the field.
Domes are meant to keep the weather out of the game. However, the Cardinals found a way to give the fans the nostalgic feeling of when the sport was actually played outside. A feeling that needs to stay in the past.
