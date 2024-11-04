Saquon Barkley left fans stunned Sunday with never before seen play
By Max Weisman
During the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley stunned fans with a play. Barkley is known for his electric runs and fans always love when a running back hurdles an opponent. Barkley, though, reinvented the hurdle Sunday afternoon.
With the Eagles just past midfield, Jalen Hurts hit Barkley on a screen pass, who made two defenders miss to pick up the first down, and as he was coming out of a spin move jumped backwards over Jaguars cornerback Jarius Jones to pick up a few extra yards.
Following the Eagles win, Barkley downplayed his unbelievable '180 hurdle'.
"I kinda just played ball," Barkley told CBS' A.J. Ross. "Let go, and let my body just react. That play was cool and all."
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't let Barkley get away with it, calling the play "the best I've ever seen."
"Saquon's play, what I think is so cool," Sirianni said. "Is there are going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia, I really think about that, trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play backyard football or Pee Wee Football. They aren't going to be able to make it because I think he's the only one in the world that can do that."
Barkley finished with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, adding 40 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. It was Barkley's third game in a row with over 100 rushing yards and he's averaging over 115 yards per game this season. Through eight games, Barkley has matched his rushing touchdown total from a season ago, and has 37 less rushing yards. He played in 14 games last year with the New York Giants.
The win kept the Eagles within striking distance of the Washington Commanders, who are 7-2 atop the NFC East. Philadelphia sits just a half game back at 6-2.
