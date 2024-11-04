A's officially cut ties with Oakland but still refuse to embrace Sacramento
By Joe Lago
The weird existence of the franchise formerly known as the Oakland Athletics has officially begun.
The A's took the first step in walking away from their glorious Oakland history — which included four World Series championships — by issuing "new brand guidelines" to the media on what the team should be called now that it is saying goodbye to 57 MLB seasons in the East Bay and moving to a temporary home in Sacramento.
The A's media release instructs outlets to "use only 'Athletics'" on first reference and just "A's" on second reference. As far as city abbreviation purposes, "ATH" replaces "OAK."
The team also clarifies that its new home, Sutter Health Park, is located in West Sacramento.
The A's are planning to play in Sacramento, sorry West Sacramento, for the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park, the the home of the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. A fourth season could be needed if the A's plans for a permanent stadium in Las Vegas are delayed.
Addressing the public in written form has been a popular means of communication for recent A's announcements. In September, before the team played its final series at the Oakland Coliseum, owner John Fisher wrote a letter to Oakland A's fans to apologize and say he was "genuinely sorry" for not finding a stadium solution in the Bay Area.
No word yet on whether "hypocrite" is an accepted adjective for Fisher, who walked away from a Howard Terminal stadium proposal in Oakland that he prolonged with additional commercial and real estate requirements.
