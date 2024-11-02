Ben Simmons reveals his basketball career dream
Team USA had a terrific summer as they won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience for the members of the team.
However, regardless of the country, representing their nation is a proud moment for every basketball player out there. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons aims to fulfill his dream in the 2028 Olympics.
“Ultimately it’s my dream. It’s something I speak about to my friends back home all the time. I want to put on that green and gold and represent," Simmons said, per The Australian.
The 3x NBA All-Star also revealed that he had plans to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but ultimately lt failed to do so. Simmons mentioned he's unhealthy, which led to his exclusion from the Australian roster.
While it is a personal goal for Simmons to play in the Olympics, fans still hope to see him perform in the NBA right now.
The 28-year-old guard has struggled with a back injury since 2021. However, Simmons looks in fine touch to start the season.
So far, he has played five games where he has averaged 6.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets. Can Simmons finally revive his career? Only time will tell.
