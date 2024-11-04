Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch's ejection has many questioning the decision
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers squared off in a massive matchup in Week 9, with NFC North bragging rights on the line. The field conditions were ugly, as rain continued to drench the stadium all game, and the question of whether or not the Lions could play in the conditions was quickly answered.
The Lions picked up the 24-14 victory at Lambeau Field. However, they did it without one of their best defensive players, safety Brian Branch. No, Branch was not hurt during the game, but he was ejected on a call that had many disagreeing with the officiating crew.
Even Tom Brady, who was calling the game, spoke up on the decision to eject Branch from the game. Comments that could violate Brady's rules he must follow since becoming an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Brady wasn't the only former player who disliked the call.
It takes a special type of call to mobilize the entire internet for the cause. Branch's ejection was more like the discipline seen in the college game. However, ejecting someone for that hit seems to be a little over the line.
