New York Knicks' pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo deemed "very unlikely"
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle in the 2024-25 NBA season. Following their most recent loss, the Bucks are now 1-5 to start the season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, but even his stellar numbers seem insufficient to save the Bucks right now. On top of that, Antetokounmpo is constantly getting linked to a potential move away from the organization.
Although Giannis is yet to ask for a trade, experts have predicted multiple teams that could trade for the Greek Freak. The New York Knicks are among the interested franchises, but a recent New York Post report explained why the organization cannot indulge in this hypothetical trade.
"The Knicks just unloaded the vast majority of their assets to acquire Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, making it difficult to match offers the Bucks would field," the NY Post reported. "As a result, a source deemed it “very unlikely” the Knicks can find a way to land Antetokounmpo."
To be honest, it's not a surprise that the Knicks cannot trade for Antetokounmpo. They already have a win-now roster with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges leading the charge.
The only possible way is to include Towns in any potential future discussions involving the 2x NBA MVP. Could this be the Knicks' plan in the longer run? If yes, it will be a masterstroke.
