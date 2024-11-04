Gilbert Arenas shares an incredible story about Michael Jordan's 51 point-game with the Wizards
For many, Michael Jordan's NBA career ended when he parted ways with the Chicago Bulls after winning the 1998 championship. MJ retired for a second time and most took it as his final retirement.
However, the competitor in the Bulls legend had another couple of years left in him as he returned to the league in 2001. This time, the 38-year-old Jordan donned the jersey of the Washington Wizards.
Jordan's third stint in the league was nowhere close as his time with the Bulls. But there were still a few highlight performances here and there. Among them, his 51-point scoring outburst vs. the Charlotte Hornets is arguably the most memorable one.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently shared a story detailing the driving factor behind Jordan's incredible scoring display.
"This man got so mad," Arenas said. "He took 10 shots and then came back and shot 38 times. You know how in-shape you got be? This is crazy."
Arenas was in awe of how well Jordan played for his age, especially after taking a break for three years. Moreover, Arenas revealed MJ was apparently pissed at himself for scoring just 6 points in a game prior to the Hornets.
He took it personally and scored 51 in the next game, albeit taking 38 shots to reach it. Next, Jordan added a 45-point game to his tally vs. the Brooklyn Nets where Mike took 32 shots.
