Michael Porter Jr. makes concerning comment about Denver Nuggets' future
The Denver Nuggets have had a poor start to the 2024-25 NBA season. It's shocking considering the organization won its first NBA Championship in 2023.
Although the majority of the roster has remained the same, the Nuggets have lost a few key role players. However, no one expected the team to struggle this much at the beginning of the season.
In fact, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. believes the organization may break up the team's current core if they fail to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2025.
"If we don't win it this year," Porter Jr. said, via ESPN. "We all know they might have to break it up."
The Nuggets are currently the 13the seed in the Western Conference with a 2-3 record. Sure, it's far from an ideal start, but the majority of the season is yet to be played.
Considering Denver has remained a top team in the West over the past few years, it's too soon to write them off. But it's surprising that a key member of the franchise made this comment.
With Nikola Jokic leading the charge, the Nuggets have a chance of making a comeback in the coming weeks. But it wouldn't be possible without the entire team playing like a unit.
While Porter Jr. is currently averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while playing 37.8 minutes per game, his recent comments may destroy the team's chemistry.
