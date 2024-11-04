Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott but also some vital good news
By Joe Lago
Monday undoubtedly brought news that the Dallas Cowboys and their fans did not want to hear. Quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter also reported that Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a sprained AC joint but is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While it would be easy to dwell on the negative, especially with Prescott's latest injury, there were some positive developments inside the Cowboys building on Monday.
RELATED: Jerry Jones rants at radio hosts for questioning his Cowboys offseason decisions
The first bit of good news was the progress of Micah Parsons' recovery from a high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him since Week 4. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed reports of the All-Pro edge rusher's potential return, saying Parsons is "feeling better" and is slated to return to practice Wednesday.
And then there's the optimism over the past success of Prescott's backup, veteran Cooper Rush.
As Prescott's injury replacement, the 30-year-old Rush is 5-1 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, including a 4-1 run in 2022 that helped Dallas finish 12-5.
The Cowboys' season has gone sideways since a 3-2 start with three consecutive losses. However, the offense is in capable hands with Rush. Also, the return of Parsons would give the defense a much-needed boost.
"We've always invested the time and energy into the quarterback room," McCarthy told reporters Monday. "It's Cooper's turn. We'll rally around him and do everything we can to make sure he's prepared."
"We have great confidence in Cooper," McCarthy added.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Coaches on hot seat as season reaches halfway point
NFL: Jared Goff and Lions take on the elements
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant has had it with SAS