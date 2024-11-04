Antonio Pierce gives 'shocking' reason for firing Raiders OC Luke Getsy
By Joe Lago
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce shed some light Monday on the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the team's fifth straight loss in a 41-24 road defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Pierce told reporters that the dismissal of Getsy — along with the firings of offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello — was "100 percent my decision."
"Performance results and production just wasn't headed in the direction I wanted it to go," Pierce said.
Pierce said he will take the next "24 to 48 hours" to consult with his staff to determine who will be the Raiders' new offensive play caller.
When asked if Desmond Ridder, the newly signed veteran who replaced the struggling Gardner Minshew on Sunday, would be the starting quarterback, Pierce said he will "look at everything" during the team's Week 10 bye.
Pierce said it is important to "find an identity" on offense and he will continue to prioritize running the ball. Getsy's zone scheme produced an NFL-worst 3.5 yards per carry with running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, who has regressed this season after an encouraging finish to his 2023 campaign with two 100-yard games in his last three games.
"Some of it is shocking," Pierce admitted. "Because when we left training camp, we felt really good about this group and our team.
"Obviously, we did get hit with injuries, but that's no excuse because every team in the league is dealing with that as well. But I think, offensively, it just wasn't going the way I wanted it to go and it didn't look the way I wanted it to look."
