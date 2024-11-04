Kiyan Anthony surprisingly snubs Caitlin Clark from his favorite WNBA players
Caitlin Clark is widely viewed as the player who will take the WNBA to the next level. Even in her rookie year, the all-time NCAA scoring leader brought a plethora of new viewers to the league.
Clark is expected to only learn from her rookie season and get better in the future. By the time she is done with her career, it won't be a surprise if Clark is viewed as the outright WNBA GOAT.
RELATED: Indiana Fever sack head coach after Caitlin Clark's rookie season
Despite that, top-ranked high school prospect Kiyan Anthony surprisingly omitted her from his list of favorite WNBA players.
"Sabrina [Ionescu], Angel Reese, and Diana Tauresi," Anthony said.
While Anthony should be allowed to have any players on his favorite WNBA players list, it was still shocking not to see Clark's name on it.
Even more so when he included Clark's longtime rival, Angel Reese. Reese may be an excellent rebounder, but that's pretty much it.
Considering Kiyan answered the question on Reese's podcast led to fans believing that it was a forced answer rather than his true opinion. At the end of the day, it's Kiyan's opinion and he could change it in the future.
But even if he doesn't change it, most fans will forever uphold Clark as the better and more fun player to watch in the WNBA compared to Reese.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Coaches on hot seat as season reaches halfway point
NFL: Jared Goff and Lions take on the elements
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant has had it with SAS