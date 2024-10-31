The Big Lead's Roundup: A Halloween prank, World Series fallout and Week 9 of the NFL
By Evan Bleier
You've got costumes to wear and candy to eat...Let's go...LaMelo Ball gets scared silly by Hornets' Halloween prank...One pennant seems to be good enough for a Yankees manager....Magic Johnson's World Series championship flex can't be topped...NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 9 of 2024 season...NFL Coverage Map, Week 9: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...Metro bus set on fire, vandalism, burglaries and arrests in L.A. as Dodgers win World Series...Spike Lee and George Steinbrenner conspired to cause a fashion revolution...The Sixers have a new strategy for keeping Joel Embiid healthy when it matters...Bronny James has arrived in the NBA...Best possible CFP rematches this season...Christian McCaffrey living his life with Olivia Culpo has fans in their feelings...College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 10...The Sporting News unveils MLB season awards, Player of the Year comes as no surprise...Stephon Marbury II's college basketball debut means that you're old...Kevin Durant clears his stance on getting a statue like Dwyane Wade...Dodgers championship parade plans? Here's the latest...
Wendell Pierce of "The Wire" left Yankee Stadium after fans threw things at him
World Series debacle shows everything wrong with Aaron Judge-era Yankees
"The Match: Superstars" to feature Bill Murray, Ken Griffey Jr., Wayne Gretzky, others
Is the NBA's 3-ball evolution good or bad?
Every episode of "The West Wing," ranked from worst to best
Jalen Hurts opens up on Anthony Richardson benching, handling of young quarterbacks in today's NFL
Let's talk fantasy football, spooky style
What is Aaron Rodgers's cayenne pepper drink and does it work?
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro bets on streaming, women’s sports and AI SportsCenter
LeBron James not ruling out playing with second son Bryce
What happened to the golden age of NFL tight ends?
LATEST: Wednesday's Roundup
Legend
Who is Dumb and who is Dumber?
Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't like Bill Belichick's girlfriend's Halloween costume
Macaulay Culkin does his best Joe Burrow impression for Halloween
Is that why Burrow doesn't enjoy Halloween?
Bush league...
It doesn't feel like Juan Soto will be back in New York
Not a great day to be a Red Sox fan
Some tricks and treats in here...
This is all normal, right?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Jared Goff and wife nail Halloween costume
MLB: How many Dodgers will receive a World Series ring?
CFB: The #calgortithm strikes again
MLB: Smoltz guarantees rule change that will reinvigorate starting pitching