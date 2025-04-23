NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first round forecast
By Joe Lago
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
18.0 | 17.0 | 16.0 | 15.0 | 14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0
NFL Draft Week is finally here. And the last NFL Mock Draft Consensus is complete.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
After spending the last four months (yes, FOUR months) identifying the most popular projections for each first-round pick, this week's NFL Mock Draft Consensus traces a path of how the first 32 selections will play out Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell strolls onto the stage at Lambeau Field, he will announce the following names, according to the latest first-round forecasts of the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward, QB, Miami
One mock draft predicts the Giants will trade up to take Ward, but the rest have the Titans keeping the No. 1 pick and happily choosing their next franchise quarterback.
2. Cleveland Browns — Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko expects the Browns to choose Shedeur Sanders. The rest of the mock draft community has them drafting arguably the best talent in this year's class.
3. New York Giants — Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Another near-unanimous projection, Carter doesn't fill the Giants' biggest need, but he is the no-brainer "best player available" choice.
4. New England Patriots — Will Campbell, OT, LSU
If the Patriots keep the pick, they're forecasted to select Campbell, who will be "a Day 1 starter at left tackle just like he was for LSU."
5. Jacksonville Jaguars — Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Ashton Jeanty has emerged as a popular projection, but the majority of mock drafters still have the Jags going with Graham, a "difference-maker who can blow up the run and rush the passer consistently."
6. Las Vegas Raiders — Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty has been the Raiders' consensus pick since early March, but the buzz of him being snapped up earlier is growing. The best running back in the draft "makes way too much sense" for new head coach Pete Carroll.
7. New York Jets — Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Some mock drafters have the Jets taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but Membou remains the clear-cut consensus to be the right tackle to "solidify" an offensive line featuring three first-round picks.
8. Carolina Panthers — Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Other than a couple of Will Johnson predictions, Walker — who is "Roquan Smith with a little more pass rush" — is the overwhelming choice of mock drafters.
9. New Orleans Saints — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Two mock drafts have the Saints trading down to take Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the bottom half of the first round. Offensive tackles (Campbell, Membou) are also projected. Sanders remains the slight consensus.
10. Chicago Bears — Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Addressing the offense has long been the expectation, and offensive tackle (namely Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas) could be a possibility. However, the majority of mock drafters envision new head coach Ben Johnson welcoming a new playmaker for his creative schemes.
11. San Francisco 49ers — Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Projections have been all over the place for this pick over the last two months. For the second straight week, Banks barely qualifies as the consensus for a Niners team that also has multiple holes to fill on defense after an offseason exodus.
12. Dallas Cowboys — Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan and Texas' Matthew Golden have taken turns as mock drafters' favorite choice to fill the void opposite star wideout CeeDee Lamb. As a "big-bodied target who can attack a defense on multiple levels," McMillan is the community's favorite by some distance.
13. Miami Dolphins — Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Barron edges Michigan's Will Johnson as the big-play cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey, who is on the trading block.
14. Indianapolis Colts — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
For the third consecutive week, Loveland is the popular projection to be the big-bodied security blanket for QB Anthony Richardson.
15. Atlanta Falcons — Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Green's draft stock rose after starring in Senior Bowl workouts in January, including one drill in which he rag-dolled Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Green fills the Falcons' need for a productive pass rusher.
16. Arizona Cardinals — Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Williams has consistently drawn the widest range of forecasts among the draft's top defensive prospects. A capable pass rusher and run stopper, the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is the closest thing to a consensus for the Cardinals' first-round pick.
17. Cincinnati Bengals — Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Mock drafts have edge rushers like Mykel Williams being selected by Cincinnati, but the Bengals also need "a multi-technique DL who can disrupt from the interior" like Harmon.
18. Seattle Seahawks — Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Either North Dakota State's Grey Zabel or Alabama's Tyler Booker could be the pick if the Seahawks opt for offensive line help. An "explosive pass-catcher" like Golden would be too difficult to ignore.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Georgia safety Malaki Starks have multiple forecasts here, but they don't have as many as Campbell, who is "an explosive athlete and a perfect fit for the Bucs."
20. Denver Broncos — Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Hampton has been the Broncos' consensus pick since mid-March. He's now an overwhelming choice to be the workhorse back in Sean Payton's offense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
His wait in the draft green room won't be long. Momentum is building for the Steelers to draft Milroe, who "has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class."
22. Los Angeles Chargers — Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Tight end Colston Loveland is another common forecast for the Bolts, but with Loveland off the board, Jim Harbaugh adds another Wolverine who can make an immediate impact.
23. Green Bay Packers — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Jahdae Barron drew as many projections to the Packers as Johnson. With Barron going 10 picks earlier, Green Bay goes with Johnson, "a legit No. 1" cornerback.
24. Minnesota Vikings — Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
This was mock drafters' most favorite pick to trade this week. If the Vikings keep it, they're expected to select Emmanwori to replace Camryn Bynum, who signed with the Colts.
25. Houston Texans — Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Each week, offensive line has been the most common target for the Texans. Simmons — who "could be the best left tackle to come out of this class" if he fully recovers from patellar tendon surgery — has been a part of Houston's consensus projections for over two months.
26. Los Angeles Rams — Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Zabel, who can play all five offensive line positions, was actually a more popular forecast for the Seahawks at No. 18. In this exercise of mapping out how the first round will go, the 6-6, 312-pounder lands with the Rams, who will surely value his "versatility."
27. Baltimore Ravens — Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Starks just edges out Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart as the consensus pick. The 6-1, 197-pound Starks gives the Ravens "a versatile chess piece in the secondary" next to Kyle Hamilton.
28. Detroit Lions — Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
The mock drafting community continues to recommend a wide array of options for defensive line help. Stewart has the talent to form "a hellacious duo" with Aidan Hutchinson.
29. Washington Commanders — Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Cornerback (East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr., Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston and Ole Miss' Trey Amos) is the second most popular position being suggested. Ezeiruaku, one of "the most consistent pass rushers in this class," is the most common projection.
30. Buffalo Bills — Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
One mock draft has the Bills trading the pick and taking Amos in the second round. The "physical, lengthy cornerback" fills one of Buffalo's biggest needs.
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons has as many K.C. forecasts as his Buckeyes teammate. With Simmons going to Houston at No. 25, the Chiefs add a much-needed "lineman with some versatility" in the 6-4, 315-pound Jackson.
32. Philadelphia Eagles — James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Outside of a few offensive tackle predictions (Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr., Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery), the mock drafting community believes the Eagles will stick to their blueprint for success and invest in the defensive line with Pearce, "an explosive pass rusher with quick hands and great flexibility."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog