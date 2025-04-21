Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
By Josh Sanchez
Livvy Dunne's career with LSU gymnastics has come to an end after falling short of a repeat as national champions. Livvy, one of the top NIL earners in college sports, will now begin the next chapter of her career.
To say goodbye to Baton Rouge, where she emerged as a worldwide star and met her eventual boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, during her five years, she shared an emotional video with her millions of followers on social media.
"Thank you gymnastics," Livvy simply wrote along with a heart emoji.
"Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point, time seems to slip away from you," Livvy's voiceover begins after a brief intro from her early days on the LSU campus. And that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport I felt.
"The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward. Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I'm forever grateful. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me.
She continued, "You've shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love. To my family, especially my parents, thank you for everything, for supporting me through it all and to my childhood coaches from New Jersey and the LSU coaching staff. Thank you for pushing me to be great.
Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me," Livvy finished.
The video was shot by vieo creator Giovanni Lamonte.
It will be interesting to see what Livvy decides to do next now that her time on the mats has come to an end, but she will always be a national champion and forever a Tiger.
