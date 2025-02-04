The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 8.0: A clear top three emerges

By Joe Lago

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
The Senior Bowl brought some much-needed clarity to forecasts of the NFL 2025 Draft. Some prospects boosted their stock, while others reaffirmed their first-round projections.

The latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus reflects some of the standout performances last week in Mobile, Alabama.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel is now viewed as a late first-round selection. Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, whose bulldozing of Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. went viral, cemented his place among the first 32 picks.

Another development with the mock drafting community had nothing to do with the Senior Bowl practices: A clear-cut top three emerged with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Below are the consensus picks for 27 of the 32 selections in the first round. Some teams have more than one projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, DL, RB, WR, TE, CB

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

11. San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

18. Seattle Seahawks

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, Edge, LB, WR

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

20. Denver Nuggets

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

22. Los Angeles Chargers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DL, CB, WR, TE, RB

23. Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

25. Houston Texans

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

26. Los Angeles Rams

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

28. Detroit Lions

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, CB

29. Washington Commanders

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

30. Buffalo Bills

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

31. Philadelphia Eagles

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OL, WR

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

