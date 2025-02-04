NFL Mock Draft Consensus 8.0: A clear top three emerges
By Joe Lago
The Senior Bowl brought some much-needed clarity to forecasts of the NFL 2025 Draft. Some prospects boosted their stock, while others reaffirmed their first-round projections.
The latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus reflects some of the standout performances last week in Mobile, Alabama.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel is now viewed as a late first-round selection. Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, whose bulldozing of Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. went viral, cemented his place among the first 32 picks.
Another development with the mock drafting community had nothing to do with the Senior Bowl practices: A clear-cut top three emerged with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Below are the consensus picks for 27 of the 32 selections in the first round. Some teams have more than one projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, DL, RB, WR, TE, CB
8. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
10. Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
11. San Francisco 49ers
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
18. Seattle Seahawks
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, Edge, LB, WR
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
20. Denver Nuggets
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
22. Los Angeles Chargers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DL, CB, WR, TE, RB
23. Green Bay Packers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
25. Houston Texans
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
26. Los Angeles Rams
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
28. Detroit Lions
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, CB
29. Washington Commanders
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
30. Buffalo Bills
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
31. Philadelphia Eagles
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OL, WR
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
