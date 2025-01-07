NFL Mock Draft Consensus 4.0: First-round picks of the 18 non-playoff teams
By Joe Lago
While the NFL season progresses into the playoffs, 18 teams and their respective fan bases have moved on. They aren't focused on the postseason, but next season.
The first 18 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft have been determined, and an actual consensus has formed for all but one of the selections among the latest mock drafts.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 3.0: Quarterback questions abound
The quarterback questions have been answered (for now). And Travis Hunter is projected to take his two-way talents to Northeast Ohio.
Here is how the majority of mock drafters are viewing the top 18 selections.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami.
Some mock drafters have Sanders going here, too, but they're all in agreement: It's time for the Titans to move on from Will Levis.
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado.
Only a couple of mocks have the Browns taking a quarterback (Ward). The majority have them taking the best player available, and that's the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way playmaker.
3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.
The Giants get their franchise quarterback after all in the confident Sanders, who'll embrace the intense spotlight of New York City.
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU.
Some mocks have New England taking one of the top defensive line prospects (Penn State's Abdul Carter or Michigan's Mason Graham). The 6-foot-6, 323-pound Campbell, who comes closest to a consensus, would immediately improve Drake Maye's pass protection.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.
Every mock has Jacksonville going defense, and Michigan's Graham very easily could land in this spot. However, the Jaguars opt for the 6-2, 202-pound Johnson, the Wolverines' other impact defender at cornerback.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.
Even though the quarterback situation remains influx, the mock drafting community really likes the idea of the Raiders drafting the 6-5, 212-pound McMillan to form a lethal 1-2 punch with tight end Brock Bowers.
7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan.
The very popular Graham, who as mentioned could go No. 4 to New England or No. 5 to Jacksonville, falls to the Jets to begin their post-Aaron Rodgers rebuild with another interior game-wrecker next to Quinnen Williams.
8. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State.
Some mocks have Carter going as high as fourth overall to the Patriots, but the most common forecast has Carolina happily drafting the 6-3, 259-pound edge rusher.
9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia.
Nearly all of the projections have the Saints addressing their pass rush with this selection. Williams is a slight consensus over Texas A&M's Nic Scourton.
10. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas.
If LSU's Campbell doesn't go to New England at No. 4, he'd likely fall to Chicago here. Banks has the talent to play both guard and tackle.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia.
Offensive tackles are forecast to the 49ers in this spot, but the majority of mocks have them energizing the defense with a young pass rusher like Walker.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State.
This consensus was established in earlier versions, and while it's a no-brainer for Jerry Jones to finally address running back with college football's best RB, a couple mocks predict the selection of a wide receiver, such as Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Missouri's Luther Burden III.
13. Miami Dolphins: No consensus.
The forecasts are all over the place, ranging from Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State.
The 6-6, 257-pound Warren is the slight consensus pick, but there are plenty of projections of Indy opting for defensive secondary help (Georgia's Starks and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.).
15. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee.
The biggest mock draft consensus is the 6-5, 243-pound Pearce bringing his pass-rushing prowess to Atlanta. All but one of the latest mocks is making this call.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon.
Interior defensive line is Arizona's focus in most mocks. Harmon edges Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss' Walter Nolen.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri.
The majority of pick predictions involve the defensive line (Michigan's Grant, Ole Miss' Nolen and Princely Umanmielen), but the clear consensus choice on offense is Burden, who would be the Bengals' backup plan if Tee Higgins bolts in free agency.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon OR Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State.
The consensus: The Seahawks will draft an offensive tackle named Josh. Simmons might have more upside, but he's also recovering from a season-ending knee injury in October.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Cowboys’ errant kickoff hits cheerleader in the head
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless named in salacious Fox Sports lawsuit