NFL Mock Draft Consensus 9.0: The Travis Hunter mystery

By Joe Lago

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter is undoubtedly one of the top talents of the 2025 NFL Draft class. He easily could go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans and, in the latest canvassing of post-Super Bowl mock drafts, the Heisman Trophy winner is forecasted to not last past the New England Patriots at No. 4.

What the mock drafting community suddenly can't determine is the most likely landing spot for the two-way star from Colorado. He is the second most popular projection for the Titans (behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward) and the Cleveland Browns (behind Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter).

The good news is that — for the first time in this draft cycle — the NFL Mock Draft Consensus features forecasts for all 32 teams in the first round.

With the draft order finally set (the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win moved them to No. 32), mock drafters began to have some fun predicting their favorite trades. The most interesting proposed deal had Cleveland sending unhappy star defensive end Myles Garrett to Chicago for a swap of this year's first-rounders and the Bears' 2026 first-rounder.

Not surprisingly, the Eagles are expected to stick to their championship blueprint by drafting another edge rusher, while the Kansas City Chiefs, who were bludgeoned by Philly's defensive line all game in its 40-22 blowout victory, are projected to upgrade their offensive line with the 31st pick.

Quite a few players were consensus selections for multiple teams.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is listed for both the New York Giants at No. 3 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, and LSU tackle Will Campbell is the top choice for New England at No. 4 and Chicago at No. 10.

Also noteworthy: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland has two destinations in the AFC West — Denver Broncos at No. 20 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22 — and Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has projections for the New Orleans Saints at No. 10 and the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.

Here is how the majority of mock drafters are viewing the first 32 picks.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas Tech

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

24. Minnesota Vikings

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

25. Houston Texans

Donovan Jackson, OT/G, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

28. Detroit Lions

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

29. Washington Commanders

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan Jackson, OT/G, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

