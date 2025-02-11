NFL Mock Draft Consensus 9.0: The Travis Hunter mystery
By Joe Lago
Travis Hunter is undoubtedly one of the top talents of the 2025 NFL Draft class. He easily could go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans and, in the latest canvassing of post-Super Bowl mock drafts, the Heisman Trophy winner is forecasted to not last past the New England Patriots at No. 4.
What the mock drafting community suddenly can't determine is the most likely landing spot for the two-way star from Colorado. He is the second most popular projection for the Titans (behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward) and the Cleveland Browns (behind Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter).
The good news is that — for the first time in this draft cycle — the NFL Mock Draft Consensus features forecasts for all 32 teams in the first round.
With the draft order finally set (the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win moved them to No. 32), mock drafters began to have some fun predicting their favorite trades. The most interesting proposed deal had Cleveland sending unhappy star defensive end Myles Garrett to Chicago for a swap of this year's first-rounders and the Bears' 2026 first-rounder.
Not surprisingly, the Eagles are expected to stick to their championship blueprint by drafting another edge rusher, while the Kansas City Chiefs, who were bludgeoned by Philly's defensive line all game in its 40-22 blowout victory, are projected to upgrade their offensive line with the 31st pick.
Quite a few players were consensus selections for multiple teams.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is listed for both the New York Giants at No. 3 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, and LSU tackle Will Campbell is the top choice for New England at No. 4 and Chicago at No. 10.
Also noteworthy: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland has two destinations in the AFC West — Denver Broncos at No. 20 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22 — and Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has projections for the New Orleans Saints at No. 10 and the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.
Here is how the majority of mock drafters are viewing the first 32 picks.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas Tech
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
18. Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
25. Houston Texans
Donovan Jackson, OT/G, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
28. Detroit Lions
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
29. Washington Commanders
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
30. Buffalo Bills
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Donovan Jackson, OT/G, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
