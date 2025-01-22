The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 6.0: Abdul Carter stock rising

By Joe Lago

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) pressures Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) pressures Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Cam Ward is settling in as the No. 1 overall selection, and Shedeur Sanders remains the projected No. 2 quarterback. Travis Hunter, however, is no longer a consensus top-three pick.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 5.0: Deshaun Watson's injury impact

In the latest canvassing of first-round forecasts for the 2025 NFL Draft, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has displaced Hunter, the two-way Heisman Trophy winner, and joined Ward and Sanders as top-three talents.

Some mock drafters have previously rated the 6-foot-3, 259-pound Carter that high, but this is the first Mock Draft Consensus to cement a top-three projection for the Nittany Lions' explosive sack artist, who's drawing comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Where is Carter expected to land? Below are the consensus picks for 26 of the 32 first-round choices.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

No consensus

16. Arizona Cardinals

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

17. Cincinnati Bengals

No consensus

18. Seattle Seahawks

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No consensus

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

22. Los Angeles Chargers

No consensus

23. Green Bay Packers

No consensus

24. Minnesota Vikings

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

25. Houston Texans

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

26. Los Angeles Rams

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

28. Detroit Lions

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

29. Washington Commanders

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

32. Kansas City Chiefs

No consensus

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL: …While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’