NFL Mock Draft Consensus 6.0: Abdul Carter stock rising
By Joe Lago
Cam Ward is settling in as the No. 1 overall selection, and Shedeur Sanders remains the projected No. 2 quarterback. Travis Hunter, however, is no longer a consensus top-three pick.
In the latest canvassing of first-round forecasts for the 2025 NFL Draft, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has displaced Hunter, the two-way Heisman Trophy winner, and joined Ward and Sanders as top-three talents.
Some mock drafters have previously rated the 6-foot-3, 259-pound Carter that high, but this is the first Mock Draft Consensus to cement a top-three projection for the Nittany Lions' explosive sack artist, who's drawing comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Where is Carter expected to land? Below are the consensus picks for 26 of the 32 first-round choices.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
7. New York Jets
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
10. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers
Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
No consensus
16. Arizona Cardinals
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
17. Cincinnati Bengals
No consensus
18. Seattle Seahawks
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No consensus
20. Denver Broncos
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
22. Los Angeles Chargers
No consensus
23. Green Bay Packers
No consensus
24. Minnesota Vikings
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
25. Houston Texans
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
26. Los Angeles Rams
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
28. Detroit Lions
Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
29. Washington Commanders
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
30. Buffalo Bills
Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
31. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
32. Kansas City Chiefs
No consensus
