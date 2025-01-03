NFL Mock Draft Consensus 3.0: Quarterback questions abound
By Joe Lago
Forecasting the first four picks of the 2025 NFL Draft is as difficult as predicting who will play t for playoff teams resting starters.
The mock drafting community is all in agreement that Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback and wide receiver from Colorado, will be selected No. 1 overall by the New England Patriots. The next three selections are looking like a crapshoot.
There is no consensus on where the top two quarterbacks — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward — will land. Both Sanders and Ward have projections across picks No. 2 (Tennessee Titans), No. 3 (Cleveland Browns) and No. 4 (New York Giants).
Here is how the majority of mock drafters are viewing the top 15 selections.
1. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado.
The only unanimous pick of recent mocks is the first ... if the Patriots don't trade it to acquire more draft capital to address multiple holes on their roster.
2. Tennessee Titans: No consensus.
In addition to Sanders and Ward, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona is curiously being mocked to the Titans.
3. Cleveland Browns: No consensus.
Ward is the top QB projection here. Equally popular is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
4. New York Giants: No consensus.
Mock drafters are split on the Giants fulfilling their franchise QB need with Sanders or Ward.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.
Another Michigan man — defensive tackle Mason Graham — is being forecasted to boost the Jags defense.
6. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State.
The most explosive pass rusher in the draft could go higher, but for now, Carter lands with the Panthers.
7. New York Jets: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas.
The post-Aaron Rodgers era will include the rebuilding of the offensive line, according to most mocks.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.
Next season's starting QB, whoever that is, will have two big targets in tight end Brock Bowers and possibly the 6-foot-5 McMillan.
9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU.
Mock drafters give Caleb Williams the gift of a young, talented pass protector. Will GM Ryan Poles agree?
10. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia.
Williams is the most popular projection because Chase Young hits free agency after the season.
11. San Francisco 49ers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan.
Every mock has the Niners opting for defense. Graham is a very slight consensus choice.
12. Indianapolis Colts: No consensus.
Tight ends (Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland) and safeties (South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori and Georgia's Malaki Starks) are the most common forecasts.
13. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State.
After the Hunter-to-Patriots unanimous projection, Jeanty to the Cowboys is the next biggest consensus and arguably the most no-brainer selection.
14. Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee.
All of the latest mocks have an edge rusher going to Arizona. Pearce edges Georgia's Jalon Walker, Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen and Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.
15. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia.
All of the recent mocks have the Dolphins drafting defense with their first pick. Starks would give them a young playmaker in the secondary.
