NFL Mock Draft Consensus 7.0: Which 'generational talent' do Titans take?

By Joe Lago

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

The Tennessee Titans' smoke screen is having its intended impact.

When president of football operations Chad Brinker announced last week that Tennessee "won't pass on a generational talent" with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, his declaration left league observers and draft enthusiasts wondering who he was talking about. Only Travis Hunter — the two-way, play-making Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado — truly fits the description.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 6.0: Abdul Carter stock rising

The manufactured mystery has created confusion among mock drafters. Some are ignoring Brinker's edict and are still projecting quarterbacks to the Titans — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.

Others are taking heed to Brinker's words by forecasting Hunter and the only other "generational talent" in the 2025 class — Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter's stock rose last week and continues to climb. In the most recent mock drafts, the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder is the consensus pick for not only the Titans but also for the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall selection.

The fallout has bumped Ward to No. 3 with the New York Giants and Sanders to No. 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunter's projection to the New England Patriots at No. 4 remains unchanged from the previous Mock Draft Consensus.

It's still early in the draft process. Talent evaluators are far from finalizing opinions on prospects. Luckily, this week's Senior Bowl workouts will bring some clarity and help cement a few forecasts.

Below are the consensus picks for 24 of the 32 selections in the first round. Some teams have more than projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

9. New Orleans Saints

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

11. San Francisco 49ers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, Edge, DT, CB

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, Edge, OT

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

20. Denver Broncos

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

24. Minnesota Vikings

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, S, DT, OT

25. Houston Texans

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, G, WR

26. Los Angeles Rams

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

27. Baltimore Ravens

No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, OT, Edge, CB

28. Detroit Lions

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

30. Buffalo Bills

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DL, CB, LB

31. Philadelphia Eagles

No consensus
Edge, DT, CB, WR

32. Kansas City Chiefs

No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, OT, DL

