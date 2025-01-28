NFL Mock Draft Consensus 7.0: Which 'generational talent' do Titans take?
By Joe Lago
The Tennessee Titans' smoke screen is having its intended impact.
When president of football operations Chad Brinker announced last week that Tennessee "won't pass on a generational talent" with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, his declaration left league observers and draft enthusiasts wondering who he was talking about. Only Travis Hunter — the two-way, play-making Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado — truly fits the description.
The manufactured mystery has created confusion among mock drafters. Some are ignoring Brinker's edict and are still projecting quarterbacks to the Titans — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
Others are taking heed to Brinker's words by forecasting Hunter and the only other "generational talent" in the 2025 class — Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Carter's stock rose last week and continues to climb. In the most recent mock drafts, the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder is the consensus pick for not only the Titans but also for the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall selection.
The fallout has bumped Ward to No. 3 with the New York Giants and Sanders to No. 6 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunter's projection to the New England Patriots at No. 4 remains unchanged from the previous Mock Draft Consensus.
It's still early in the draft process. Talent evaluators are far from finalizing opinions on prospects. Luckily, this week's Senior Bowl workouts will bring some clarity and help cement a few forecasts.
Below are the consensus picks for 24 of the 32 selections in the first round. Some teams have more than projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
4. New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
9. New Orleans Saints
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
11. San Francisco 49ers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, Edge, DT, CB
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, Edge, OT
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
18. Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia
20. Denver Broncos
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
24. Minnesota Vikings
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, S, DT, OT
25. Houston Texans
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, G, WR
26. Los Angeles Rams
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
27. Baltimore Ravens
No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, OT, Edge, CB
28. Detroit Lions
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
30. Buffalo Bills
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DL, CB, LB
31. Philadelphia Eagles
No consensus
Edge, DT, CB, WR
32. Kansas City Chiefs
No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, OT, DL
