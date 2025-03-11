49ers' free-agent exodus is a sad but necessary reality of the NFL
By Joe Lago
The San Francisco 49ers' free agency has been a who's who of players capable of making an immediate impact — for other teams.
Proven veterans were made available because the NFL's salary cap system and roster rules eventually demand some level of bloodletting when a team chases a championship. It's the price to pay for success. The cost is even heavier when you fall short of the ultimate return on investment.
On Monday, the first day of NFL free agency, the 49ers and their devoted fan base watched a stream of notifications come across their phones to announce the departures of key contributors from San Francisco's 2023 Super Bowl team.
Gone from the defense are former Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward, ex-All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and, perhaps the biggest loss, linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Lost from the offense are starting left guard Aaron Banks and three backups — quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Elijah Mitchell and tackle Jaylon Moore.
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to be released and join the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins will be cut if he isn't traded. And preceding this week's exodus was the trade of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.
Maybe the most jarring development was the news of the impending release of nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk. One of the first players brought in by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 33-year-old fan favorite took a paycut in 2024 to remain in the Bay Area and will now seek employment elsewhere for his 13th NFL season.
The cost cutting is also necessary because the 49ers have to pay quarterback Brock Purdy. Just how much money the Mr. Irrelevant-turned-franchise-quarterback will receive has been an open question for quite some time, but the team will have to write that check soon.
San Francisco stands to have just 16 of the 41 players who played at least 275 snaps in the 2023 Super Bowl season on its current roster. The only saving grace is the pile of compensatory picks the 49ers will receive for the 2025 NFL Draft. The haul currently stands at five after the fourth and fifth rounds, according to Over the Cap.
As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson suggested, the Niners are going through a needed reset with less expensive talent. Lynch hinted that a rebuild could be coming in his end-of-season press conference. That warning didn't make Monday's news any less jolting.
"You have to go back to the fundamentals of really building the thing," Lynch said then. "The lifeblood of your organization needs to be strong drafts."
