NFL Mock Draft Consensus 14.0: New first-round quarterback emerges
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus now includes three quarterbacks among the most popular forecasts of the first round.
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has joined Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top QBs of the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Having impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with his arm strength and accuracy, Dart began to appear sporadically in mock drafts. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior finally broke through this week with projections ranging from the No. 3 pick — with the Tennessee Titans via trade with the New York Giants — to No. 21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Offensive skill position players also gained momentum with the mock drafting community.
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is now the first-round forecast for the Denver Broncos, cementing his status as the No. 2 RB behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who remains the most popular projection for the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 6 overall selection.
Jeanty has long been linked with the Dallas Cowboys. However, with the signings of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, the majority of mock drafters now predict Jerry Jones to draft Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 pick.
Reports of Tennessee's "mounting consensus" to take Ward prompted a near-unanimous forecast of the Hurricanes star going No. 1 overall. The alleged clarity on the Titans' thinking led to clear-cut consensuses at the top of the first round, including Sanders' much-debated destination.
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the first time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL teams have at least one consensus pick.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
10. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Donovan Ezekiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
18. Seattle Mariners
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
28. Detroit Lions
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
29. Washington Commanders
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
30. Buffalo Bills
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
