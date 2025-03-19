The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 14.0: New first-round quarterback emerges

By Joe Lago

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus now includes three quarterbacks among the most popular forecasts of the first round.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has joined Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top QBs of the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Having impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with his arm strength and accuracy, Dart began to appear sporadically in mock drafts. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior finally broke through this week with projections ranging from the No. 3 pick — with the Tennessee Titans via trade with the New York Giants — to No. 21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offensive skill position players also gained momentum with the mock drafting community.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is now the first-round forecast for the Denver Broncos, cementing his status as the No. 2 RB behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who remains the most popular projection for the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 6 overall selection.

Jeanty has long been linked with the Dallas Cowboys. However, with the signings of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, the majority of mock drafters now predict Jerry Jones to draft Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 pick.

Reports of Tennessee's "mounting consensus" to take Ward prompted a near-unanimous forecast of the Hurricanes star going No. 1 overall. The alleged clarity on the Titans' thinking led to clear-cut consensuses at the top of the first round, including Sanders' much-debated destination.

The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the first time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL teams have at least one consensus pick.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Donovan Ezekiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

18. Seattle Mariners

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

24. Minnesota Vikings

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

28. Detroit Lions

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

29. Washington Commanders

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

