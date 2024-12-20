NFL Mock Draft Consensus 2.0: Ashton Jeanty stock rising
By Joe Lago
The mock drafting community still foresees Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Travis Hunter going 1-2-3 atop the 2025 NFL Draft, but there was some shuffling with the rest of the first round's top half since the first installment of the Mock Draft Consensus last week.
The biggest development: A popular draft destination emerged for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Mock Draft Consensus 2.0 has been expanded to the first 16 picks of the first round. Here are what mock drafters are forecasting going into Week 16 of the NFL season.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.
The injury-ravaged, QB-needy Raiders keep losing. Sanders remains the most popular solution for Vegas at the most important position.
2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami.
The Giants desperately need a quarterback, too. Ward and wide receiver Malik Nabers have the potential to be a dangerous tandem for Brian Daboll ... if he's still head coach.
3. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado.
General manager Eliot Wolf could opt for offensive line help, such as LSU tackle Will Campbell, but the majority of mock drafts still have Hunter, the two-way phenom and Heisman Trophy winner, going to New England.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan.
Last week, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was being mocked to Jacksonville with the No. 5 pick. This week, the Jags are being projected to take another Wolverines defensive stud — the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Graham.
5. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State.
The Nittany Lions pass rusher remains the popular pick for the Panthers, who also need a No. 1 wide receiver to continue the growth of revitalized franchise quarterback Bryce Young, but the 6-3, 259-pound cat-quick Carter fills Carolina's most pressing need on defense.
6. Tennessee Titans: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.
Some mock drafts have the 6-5, 212-pound McMillan going to Carolina at No. 5 and Carter falling to Tennessee. The Wildcats star is the gifted, sizable target that quarterback Will Levis needs.
7. Cleveland Browns: No consensus.
Mock Draft Consensus 1.0 had Michigan's Graham going to the Browns with the No. 8 selection. Projections are all over the place for Cleveland in this spot, including Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
8. New York Jets: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.
A slight majority envisions the Jets, last week's no-consensus team, taking Johnson to boost a secondary that already features Sauce Gardner. Perhaps most pertinent for owner Woody Johnson and his teenage sons: The Wolverines cornerback boasts an NCAA Football 25 rating of 97.
9. Chicago Bears and 10. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia.
The 6-5, 265-pound Williams is the consensus pick for both Chicago and New Orleans. However, offensive line help is also being projected to the Bears, such as LSU tackle Will Campbell and Texas tackle/guard Kelvin Banks Jr.
Here are the other consensus picks in the top half of the first round.
11. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia.
The Dolphins add the 6-1, 205-pound playmaker to a secondary that could lose Jevon Holland to free agency.
14. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State.
Jerry Jones corrects the mistake of passing on running back Derrick Henry in free agency by drafting Jeanty to take the pressure off QB Dak Prescott.
16. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee.
Mock drafters really like the idea of Atlanta filling its pass-rushing needs with the 6-5, 243-pound Pearce, who's recorded 19 sacks in three seasons.
