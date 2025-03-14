The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 13.0: Shedeur Sanders falls out of top six

By Joe Lago

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (QB13) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (QB13) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Past Mock Draft Consensus:
12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Since criticism emerged from teams who reportedly viewed Shedeur Sanders as "arrogant" and not "professional" after NFL Scouting Combine meetings, the Colorado quarterback faced the possibility of having his status as one of the 2025 NFL Draft's top prospects adversely affected.

Whether Sanders' stock was actually damaged won't be known until April 24 when the draft begins in Green Bay. The most recent NFL mock drafts indicate that the one-time projected top pick has taken a hit, albeit a small one.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections

For the first time since the NFL Mock Draft Consensus began canvassing 2025 forecasts of the first round, Sanders has fallen out of the top six selections.

Last week, the majority of mock drafts still had him going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. This week, the mock drafting community has him going to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 overall selection.

It's not a drastic drop. However, it's the first sign of a slide for Sanders, at least in the eyes of those who regularly project the first 32 picks of the draft. The 23-year-old can boost his draft stock next week, when he and fellow Buffaloes star Travis Hunter are expected to attend the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas.

While New Orleans is his new popular landing spot, Sanders is still drawing top-three projections to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. So it's not like the entire mock drafting community is down on him.

Also, the fallout of free agency could have impacted Sanders' place in the latest mock drafts. The Raiders filled their quarterback needs by acquiring veteran Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, so they can now turn to other pressing needs, maybe even opt for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

As always, the NFL Mock Draft Consensus sifted through the latest first-round forecasts to identify the most popular projections. Some teams had more than one. No consensus was found for one franchise — the Los Angeles Rams, who, interestingly enough, were trade targets for their No. 26 pick to secure future franchise quarterbacks.

One mock draft had the Browns maneuvering back into the first round to nab Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Another mock draft had the New York Jets gaining another first-rounder to take ... Sanders.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, OL, DL, LB

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

29. Washington Commanders

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

30. Buffalo Bills

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

32. Philadelphia Eagles

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: ‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NFL: Kyle Shanahan finally gets his guy(??)
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Someone tell Shaq who the coach of the Pistons is