NFL Mock Draft Consensus 13.0: Shedeur Sanders falls out of top six
By Joe Lago
Since criticism emerged from teams who reportedly viewed Shedeur Sanders as "arrogant" and not "professional" after NFL Scouting Combine meetings, the Colorado quarterback faced the possibility of having his status as one of the 2025 NFL Draft's top prospects adversely affected.
Whether Sanders' stock was actually damaged won't be known until April 24 when the draft begins in Green Bay. The most recent NFL mock drafts indicate that the one-time projected top pick has taken a hit, albeit a small one.
For the first time since the NFL Mock Draft Consensus began canvassing 2025 forecasts of the first round, Sanders has fallen out of the top six selections.
Last week, the majority of mock drafts still had him going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. This week, the mock drafting community has him going to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 overall selection.
It's not a drastic drop. However, it's the first sign of a slide for Sanders, at least in the eyes of those who regularly project the first 32 picks of the draft. The 23-year-old can boost his draft stock next week, when he and fellow Buffaloes star Travis Hunter are expected to attend the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas.
While New Orleans is his new popular landing spot, Sanders is still drawing top-three projections to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. So it's not like the entire mock drafting community is down on him.
Also, the fallout of free agency could have impacted Sanders' place in the latest mock drafts. The Raiders filled their quarterback needs by acquiring veteran Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, so they can now turn to other pressing needs, maybe even opt for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
As always, the NFL Mock Draft Consensus sifted through the latest first-round forecasts to identify the most popular projections. Some teams had more than one. No consensus was found for one franchise — the Los Angeles Rams, who, interestingly enough, were trade targets for their No. 26 pick to secure future franchise quarterbacks.
One mock draft had the Browns maneuvering back into the first round to nab Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Another mock draft had the New York Jets gaining another first-rounder to take ... Sanders.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
8. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Shemar Stewart , DL, Texas A&M
13. Miami Dolphins
Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
18. Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, OL, DL, LB
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
29. Washington Commanders
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
30. Buffalo Bills
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
32. Philadelphia Eagles
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
