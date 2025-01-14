NFL Mock Draft Consensus 5.0: Deshaun Watson's injury impact
By Joe Lago
Deshaun Watson's re-tearing of his right Achilles will surely alter the Cleveland Browns' quarterback plans for next season. It'll likely push them toward investing the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in a future franchise QB.
The latest mock drafts reflect Cleveland adopting a new offseason priority.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 4.0: First-round picks of the 18 non-playoff teams
Last week, NFL Mock Draft Consensus 4.0 had the Browns choosing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The luxury of taking a two-way phenom who makes plays at wide receiver and cornerback is lone gone in the eyes of the mock drafting community. The popular opinion now is for the Browns to select a quarterback.
The ensuing dominoes led to some shuffling of the draft class' top defensive prospects. And with projections varying wildly in the bottom of the first round, a full forecast of the first 32 draft choices remains elusive.
Below are the consensus picks for the first 10 selections and seven other first-round draft choices.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami.
Just about all of the latest mocks agree that the Titans need to move on from Will Levis and start over with Ward, who has the most potential as a franchise quarterback in the 2025 class.
2. Cleveland Brown: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.
As mentioned, the unsettled quarterback situation should have Cleveland going QB with the No. 2 pick. If the Browns pass on trade offers, mock drafters have them selecting Sanders.
3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado.
The QB-needy Giants could move up to take Ward or Sanders, but if there's no deal to be made, the very slight consensus has general manager Joe Schoen choosing Hunter, mostly for his shutdown corner potential.
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU.
Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter also appear here in the latest mocks. Campbell remains the wisest choice for the rebuilding Patriots and their franchise QB Drake Maye.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan.
Another Wolverines star — cornerback Will Johnson — is being forecasted to Jacksonville, but most mock drafters feel the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Graham can make a more immediate impact.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.
The most surprising development among the latest mocks is the projection of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders. However, the 6-5, 212-pound McMillan continues to be the closest thing to a consensus pick, mostly due to the alluring potential of a 1-2 punch with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.
7. New York Jets: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State.
The 6-3, 259-pound Carter is quickly becoming this draft's biggest enigma. He's being projected as high as a top-three pick, but in Consensus 5.0, he goes to New York to boost the Jets' pass rush.
8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.
The mock draft stock of the 6-2, 202-pound Johnson is trending downward. His consensus destination is now four picks lower, from New England at No. 4 to Carolina at No. 8.
9. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri or Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia.
The 6-5, 265-pound Williams continues to be the most common pick to address the defense. However, another consensus is building for the Saints to add another playmaker in the passing game with the speedy Burden.
10. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas.
LSU tackle Will Campbell is actually the most popular projection, but with Campbell already gone to New England at No. 4, the 6-4, 320-pound Banks is the next-best option to improve the pass protection of Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers: No consensus.
Last week, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker was the consensus selection. This week, the forecasts all differ with focuses on addressing the defensive and offensive lines.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State.
Jeanty, the draft's top running back, continues to be an obvious choice for the Cowboys, but some mock drafters recommend a wide receiver, such as Arizona's McMillan or Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia.
The projections are offensive tackle or safety. The consensus choice is the 6-1, 205-pound Starks to replace Jevon Holland, who's due to enter free agency.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State.
Michigan CB Will Johnson is also a popular pick, but the 6-6, 257-pound Warren continues to be the closest thing to a consensus selection.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan or Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia.
Mock drafters have moved off the near-unanimous consensus of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. They're now advocating two defensive prospects — the 6-3, 339-pound Grant and the 6-2, 245-pound Walker.
16. Arizona Cardinals: No consensus.
Forecasts range from offensive tackle (Ohio State's Josh Simmons) to interior defensive line (Oregon's Derrick Harmon) to edge rusher (Texas A&M's Nic Scourton).
17. Cincinnati Bengals: No consensus.
The majority of mock drafts have the Bengals opting for defense, namely interior D-line (such as Michigan's Grant or Oregon's Harmon) over adding another target for QB Joe Burrow.
18. Seattle Seahawks: No consensus.
Most mocks have the Seahawks using this pick on defense, but the suggestions vary from defensive line (Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart) to the secondary (East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.).
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama.
The 6-3, 244-pound Campbell's ability to get to the quarterback and drop in coverage is the biggest reason why most mock drafters feel he'd be a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' defense.
20. Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan.
Tight end is the most common forecast with Penn State's Warren and the 6-5, 245-pound Loveland. With Warren projected to go higher, Sean Payton still adds a much-needed big target for QB Bo Nix.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State.
Wideout is overwhelmingly the most popular position for the Steelers. Egbuka just edges Missouri's Burden.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: The Nets are still hoping to get Giannis
CFB: Carson Beck will disappoint Miami fans
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NFL: Please stop the Monday night playoff games