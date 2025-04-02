NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
By Joe Lago
Despite all the hits Shedeur Sanders has taken from critical post-combine narratives and an unflattering NFL comparison, the Colorado quarterback is back to being floated as the best option for the Cleveland Browns' No. 2 overall selection.
After weeks of advocating Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to go to the Browns, the NFL mock drafting community has Sanders in the mix again for Cleveland. In the latest first-round forecasts, Carter and Sanders are co-consensus projections for the Browns' No. 2 pick.
Sanders' intriguing potential and fit with Kevin Stefanski's offense have prompted mock drafters to reconsider the 6-foot-1 1/2, 212-pound pocket passer. If general manager Andrew Berry opts for the best player available, the 6-3, 250-pound Carter is the freakish talent who can make an immediate impact.
The reemergence of Sanders created renewed uncertainty among the top four picks. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the most popular projection for the New York Giants at No. 3. He's also a consensus pick with Carter for the New England Patriots at No. 4.
For the second straight week, every mock draft had the Tennessee Titans choosing Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection.
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection.
For the first time since Consensus 13.0, a squad did not have a consensus pick. That franchise was the Buffalo Bills.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
10. Chicago Bears
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
12. Dallas Cowboys
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
13. Miami Dolphins
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
18. Seattle Seahawks
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
25. Houston Texans
Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
28. Detroit Lions
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
29. Washington Commanders
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
30. Buffalo Bills
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, DT, S
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
