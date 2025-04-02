The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?

By Joe Lago

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
15.0 | 14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Despite all the hits Shedeur Sanders has taken from critical post-combine narratives and an unflattering NFL comparison, the Colorado quarterback is back to being floated as the best option for the Cleveland Browns' No. 2 overall selection.

After weeks of advocating Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to go to the Browns, the NFL mock drafting community has Sanders in the mix again for Cleveland. In the latest first-round forecasts, Carter and Sanders are co-consensus projections for the Browns' No. 2 pick.

MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick

Sanders' intriguing potential and fit with Kevin Stefanski's offense have prompted mock drafters to reconsider the 6-foot-1 1/2, 212-pound pocket passer. If general manager Andrew Berry opts for the best player available, the 6-3, 250-pound Carter is the freakish talent who can make an immediate impact.

The reemergence of Sanders created renewed uncertainty among the top four picks. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the most popular projection for the New York Giants at No. 3. He's also a consensus pick with Carter for the New England Patriots at No. 4.

For the second straight week, every mock draft had the Tennessee Titans choosing Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection.

The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection.

For the first time since Consensus 13.0, a squad did not have a consensus pick. That franchise was the Buffalo Bills.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

10. Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

28. Detroit Lions

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

29. Washington Commanders

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

30. Buffalo Bills

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, DT, S

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

