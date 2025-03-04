NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections
By Joe Lago
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0
Jahdae Barron. Nick Emmanwori. Tetairoa McMillan. Armand Membou. Shemar Stewart.
The five prospects were among the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and their rising stock is reflected in the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 11.0: Pre-combine first-round projections
McMillan, the 6-foot-4, 219-pound wide receiver from Arizona, did not participate in combine drills but made his case to be the top wide receiver (after two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado) by reportedly posting the highest score in Advanced Intelligence Quotient testing (AIQ) among wideouts. He also impressed in interviews with teams.
Membou, the 6-4, 332-pound offensive tackle from Missouri, wowed the talent evaluators at Lucas Oil Stadium by running the 40 in 4.91 seconds and leaping 9 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump. Both marks were tops among offensive linemen, and the 40 time was the fastest by an offensive lineman who's at least 6-4 and 300 pounds since 2003, according to NFL Research.
Emmanwori, the 6-3, 220-pound safety from South Carolina, produced one of the best workout performances in combine history. He ran 4.38 in the 40 and recorded a 43-inch vertical jump to become one of only four players to post those marks since 2003, according to ESPN Research.
Stewart, the 6-5, 267-pound defensive lineman from Texas A&M, put on an athletic display that has teams overlooking his meager 4.5 career sacks in college. He registered an outrageous testing score reminiscent of Myles Garrett.
Barron, the 5-11, 194-pound cornerback from Texas, measured on the smaller side in Indy, but he erased any doubts about his ability to play outside against NFL wide receivers by clocking a 40 time of 4.39 seconds.
Where are Barron, Emmanwori, McMillan, Membou and Stewart projected to go in the first round? Scroll down to see the latest forecasts for 31 of the 32 first-round picks.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
8. Carolina Panthers
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
9. New Orleans Saints
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
10. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Josh Simmons, OT, Oregon
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
13. Miami Dolphins
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
14. Indianapolis Colts
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
18. Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
20. Denver Broncos
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
24. Minnesota Vikings
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
25. Houston Texans
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
27. Baltimore Ravens
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
28. Detroit Lions
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, CB, LB, Edge, S, RB
30. Buffalo Bills
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup