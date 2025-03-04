The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections

By Joe Lago

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Jahdae Barron. Nick Emmanwori. Tetairoa McMillan. Armand Membou. Shemar Stewart.

The five prospects were among the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and their rising stock is reflected in the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 11.0: Pre-combine first-round projections

McMillan, the 6-foot-4, 219-pound wide receiver from Arizona, did not participate in combine drills but made his case to be the top wide receiver (after two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado) by reportedly posting the highest score in Advanced Intelligence Quotient testing (AIQ) among wideouts. He also impressed in interviews with teams.

Membou, the 6-4, 332-pound offensive tackle from Missouri, wowed the talent evaluators at Lucas Oil Stadium by running the 40 in 4.91 seconds and leaping 9 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump. Both marks were tops among offensive linemen, and the 40 time was the fastest by an offensive lineman who's at least 6-4 and 300 pounds since 2003, according to NFL Research.

Emmanwori, the 6-3, 220-pound safety from South Carolina, produced one of the best workout performances in combine history. He ran 4.38 in the 40 and recorded a 43-inch vertical jump to become one of only four players to post those marks since 2003, according to ESPN Research.

Stewart, the 6-5, 267-pound defensive lineman from Texas A&M, put on an athletic display that has teams overlooking his meager 4.5 career sacks in college. He registered an outrageous testing score reminiscent of Myles Garrett.

Barron, the 5-11, 194-pound cornerback from Texas, measured on the smaller side in Indy, but he erased any doubts about his ability to play outside against NFL wide receivers by clocking a 40 time of 4.39 seconds.

Where are Barron, Emmanwori, McMillan, Membou and Stewart projected to go in the first round? Scroll down to see the latest forecasts for 31 of the 32 first-round picks.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cam Ward, QB, Miami

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Carolina Panthers

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Josh Simmons, OT, Oregon

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

13. Miami Dolphins

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

14. Indianapolis Colts

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

18. Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

24. Minnesota Vikings

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

25. Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

27. Baltimore Ravens

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

28. Detroit Lions

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, CB, LB, Edge, S, RB

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

