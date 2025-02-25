NFL Mock Draft Consensus 11.0: Pre-combine first-round projections
By Joe Lago
More than two months after the first canvassing of mock drafts, further clarity on the 2025 NFL Draft should be achieved this week when top prospects are poked, prodded, measured, tested and interviewed at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The mock drafting community dropped new first-round forecasts before workouts begin at Lucas Oil Stadium. So we couldn't resist taking one more glance at the latest projections.
Consensuses for the first six selections haven't changed.
The majority of mock drafters have Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, followed by Miami quarterback Cam Ward (No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns) and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (No. 3 to the New York Giants). The new wrinkle is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders joining Hunter as the most popular forecast for the Giants' third overall pick.
By the way, it is not a typo that Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker appears for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. Walker is indeed the consensus pick for both pass-rush deficient teams.
Unfortunately, uncertainty remains in the lower half of the first round. Last week, three teams lacked a consensus selection. This week, six clubs received varied forecasts. Their most popular mock-drafted positions are listed.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
2. Cleveland Browns
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
18. Seattle Seahawks
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, G, LB, DL
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
22. Los Angeles Chargers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, RB, TE, G
23. Green Bay Packers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, OL
24. Minnesota Vikings
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
25. Houston Texans
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
26. Los Angeles Rams
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
28. Detroit Lions
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, G
29. Washington Commanders
No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, CB, S, LB, OT
30. Buffalo Bills
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, DT, Edge, S
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Tyliek Williams, DT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
