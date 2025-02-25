The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 11.0: Pre-combine first-round projections

By Joe Lago

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan offensive lineman Drake Nugent (OL54) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus
10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

More than two months after the first canvassing of mock drafts, further clarity on the 2025 NFL Draft should be achieved this week when top prospects are poked, prodded, measured, tested and interviewed at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The mock drafting community dropped new first-round forecasts before workouts begin at Lucas Oil Stadium. So we couldn't resist taking one more glance at the latest projections.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 10.0: Another RB joins Ashton Jeanty in first round

Consensuses for the first six selections haven't changed.

The majority of mock drafters have Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, followed by Miami quarterback Cam Ward (No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns) and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (No. 3 to the New York Giants). The new wrinkle is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders joining Hunter as the most popular forecast for the Giants' third overall pick.

By the way, it is not a typo that Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker appears for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. Walker is indeed the consensus pick for both pass-rush deficient teams.

Unfortunately, uncertainty remains in the lower half of the first round. Last week, three teams lacked a consensus selection. This week, six clubs received varied forecasts. Their most popular mock-drafted positions are listed.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

2. Cleveland Browns

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

18. Seattle Seahawks

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, G, LB, DL

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

22. Los Angeles Chargers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, RB, TE, G

23. Green Bay Packers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, OL

24. Minnesota Vikings

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

25. Houston Texans

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

26. Los Angeles Rams

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

28. Detroit Lions

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, G

29. Washington Commanders

No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, CB, S, LB, OT

30. Buffalo Bills

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, DT, Edge, S

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyliek Williams, DT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

