NFL Mock Draft 1.0: The consensus top 10 picks for 2025
By Joe Lago
NFL fans of sad-sack teams are more concerned about the Tankathon standings than NFL standings. They're already looking ahead to the hope and promise of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Good for you if you haven't searched "NFL Mock Draft" just once this football season. The research has conveniently been done for you with this first installment of the NFL Mock Draft Consensus.
Here's what the mock drafting community is projecting for the top 10 selections.
1. Oakland Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.
The 2024 season was lost when the Raiders settled on Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their quarterbacks. The reward for that horrible decision is a franchise QB who really wants to be in Vegas.
2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
The Giants, who are 2-11 like the Raiders, are still in the running for the No. 1 pick. The second overall pick still guarantees the general manager, whoever it is, the chance to draft the next franchise quarterback.
3. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado.
The Patriots need players. They'll get the best player in college football if the Heisman Trophy front-runner falls to them.
4. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State.
The Panthers, whose 25 sacks rank 29th in the NFL, desperately need pass-rushing help. They get a one-man game wrecker in Carter, who has recorded 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season for the Nittany Lions.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.
An improved offensive line would keep Trevor Lawrence comfortably protected in the pocket and not be susceptible to vicious hits, so the Jags could take LSU tackle Will Campbell. Instead, they'll opt for another Will, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound cornerback from Michigan, to address the secondary.
6. Tennesee Titans: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.
The Titans won't know what they have in Will Levis until they get him a bona fide No. 1 receiver. The 6-5, 212-pound McMillan fits the bill as the draft's WR1 with 84 catches, 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns this year.
7. New York Jets: No consensus.
Each of the latest mock drafts lists a different player for the Jets — from Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Yeah, it's that big of a disparity.
8. Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan.
Speaking of Graham, the 6-3, 320-pounder would be quite the coup for the Browns at this spot. Some mocks project him to go as high as fourth to Carolina.
9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU.
The Bears have given up the most sacks (56) in the NFL. Caleb Williams would be delighted by the selection of the 6-6, 323-pound Campbell, who has surrendered only one sack over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.
10. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia.
Mock drafters have the Saints targeting defensive help with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. listed as potential picks. However, a very small majority has New Orleans replenishing a pass rush that ranks only 28th in win rate (35.0%) with Williams, who's being called the most athletic defensive-line prospect of this draft class.
