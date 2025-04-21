Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
Luka Doncic wanted to be with the Dallas Mavericks for his entire career. He admitted as much after GM Nico Harrison sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers in perhaps the most shocking mid-season trade in NBA history.
The reason Harrison has given time and again for his decision, which almost no basketball fans can understand, is that 'defense wins championships.' At the highest level, though, that can't be enough to explain away a move this huge. A recent ESPN article by Tim MacMahon revealed the final reason that caused the Mavs executive to make this move.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals how Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison alienated Dirk Nowitzki
Luka injured his left calf in December, and his medical team thought he should return to play after two months in February. However, the Mavs personnel and Harrison reportedly disagreed with that. This led to the straw that broke the camel's back.
"Another major disagreement emerged between the sides when Doncic refused Harrison's request to join the team on a five-game trip leading up to his target return date. Harrison griped that Doncic was holding the team hostage, sources said," ESPN reported.
"Doncic's camp argued that he was better off having around-the-clock access to the Mavs' practice facility than traveling with the team. It pointed out that Doncic was doing two-a-day, multihour basketball workouts, which wouldn't be possible with court time difficult to book on the road.
"He also could utilize the weight room and the high-tech medical equipment at his convenience, which isn't the case in other teams' arenas and hotels.
With the Mavericks seemingly growing more frustrated with the way the Slovenian's recovery was going, a final suggestion was made - before Harrison eventually made the unbelievable trade.
"Harrison countered, insisting that Doncic needed to scrimmage. Doncic's camp, in response, said he'd be happy to practice with the G League Texas Legends in Frisco, a Dallas suburb. The next time Doncic's camp heard from Harrison, it was to share the news that the trade he'd been secretly negotiating for weeks with the Lakers was finalized."
The 26-year-old phenom averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game in six years with the Mavericks. He was a 5-time All-Star, 5-time All-NBA First Team, while winning the NBA's scoring title in 2023-24. Doncic also led the team to the NBA Finals last season. His accomplishments in a short career with the Mavs scream Hall of Fame.
For Harrison to trade him, that too, over miscommunications and issues with his medical staff, feels wild. Whether the Mavericks can succeed with the new Anthony Davis-led roster remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem like the franchise's fan base will ever be able to forgive their current GM.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: WrestleMania 41 recap, NBA Playoffs, let's do that hockey, and more
CFB: Nico Iamaleava confirms transfers to UCLA Bruins amid NIL saga
MLB: Paul Skenes has hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway
NBA: 2024-25 NBA Awards finalists officially announced
NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs, gf Nicole Anderson attend WrestleMania in dueling WWE superstar shirts
VIRAL: Stone Cold Steve Austin crashes ATV during WrestleMania entrance, sends woman flying