NFL Mock Draft Consensus 17.0: Jalen Milroe absent despite draft night invite
By Joe Lago
When news emerged of Jalen Milroe accepting an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft, league observers concluded that the Alabama quarterback was a lock to be selected in the first round. Surely, he wouldn't have been invited unless the NFL was confident he wouldn't be stuck sitting in the green room on opening night.
According to the NFL mock draft community, Milroe will have some uncomfortable scrutiny and camera time during the broadcasts of the first 32 picks.
Out of the dozen first-round forecasts canvassed for this week's NFL Mock Draft Consensus, Milroe didn't appear in any of them. In fact, Milroe has received only one top-32 pick projection (at least according to the mock drafts used for the consensuses) since the second week of March.
The talent of Milroe is undoubtedly tantalizing for QB-needy NFL teams. At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, the 22-year-old Crimson Tide standout has the size and the tools to become a star. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he registered the highest athleticism score among quarterbacks — 99.
The draft class' quarterback hierarchy has been set for quite some time with Cam Ward as the consensus No. 1 (and presumptive top overall pick by the Tennessee Titans). He's followed by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Which QB follows the top trio will be one of the draft's biggest storylines. Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard and Louisville's Tyler Shough all have drawn Day 2 projections.
Could Milroe be a Day 1 surprise? The league office seems to think so.
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the third time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL franchises have at least one consensus pick.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Chicago Bears
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
27. Baltimore Ravens
Malaki Starks, G, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
30. Buffalo Bills
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee
