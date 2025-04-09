The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 17.0: Jalen Milroe absent despite draft night invite

By Joe Lago

Mar 19, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Quarterback Jalen Milroe throws for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day as several Crimson Tide players worked out for NFL teams in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility.
Mar 19, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Quarterback Jalen Milroe throws for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day as several Crimson Tide players worked out for NFL teams in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
16.0 | 15.0 | 14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

When news emerged of Jalen Milroe accepting an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft, league observers concluded that the Alabama quarterback was a lock to be selected in the first round. Surely, he wouldn't have been invited unless the NFL was confident he wouldn't be stuck sitting in the green room on opening night.

According to the NFL mock draft community, Milroe will have some uncomfortable scrutiny and camera time during the broadcasts of the first 32 picks.

MORE: Could Browns really draft Shedeur Sanders with No. 2 overall pick?

Out of the dozen first-round forecasts canvassed for this week's NFL Mock Draft Consensus, Milroe didn't appear in any of them. In fact, Milroe has received only one top-32 pick projection (at least according to the mock drafts used for the consensuses) since the second week of March.

The talent of Milroe is undoubtedly tantalizing for QB-needy NFL teams. At 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, the 22-year-old Crimson Tide standout has the size and the tools to become a star. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he registered the highest athleticism score among quarterbacks — 99.

The draft class' quarterback hierarchy has been set for quite some time with Cam Ward as the consensus No. 1 (and presumptive top overall pick by the Tennessee Titans). He's followed by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Which QB follows the top trio will be one of the draft's biggest storylines. Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard and Louisville's Tyler Shough all have drawn Day 2 projections.

Could Milroe be a Day 1 surprise? The league office seems to think so.

The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the third time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL franchises have at least one consensus pick.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Chicago Bears

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Will Campbell, OT, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

27. Baltimore Ravens

Malaki Starks, G, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

