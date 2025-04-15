Miami Dolphins star set to part ways with franchise
By Tyler Reed
The Miami Dolphins have made a random Tuesday morning slightly chaotic with the recent news of a potential change in the roster.
According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.
The Dolphins' defensive star is set to earn $25.1 million this season, and could be the exact reason the franchise is looking to move on.
Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and has spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. Before his stop in Miami, Ramsey spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was a part of the team's Super Bowl win, and started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins' star had a four-year Pro Bowl selection streak snapped this past season. However, according to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey still graded as one of the top 20 cornerbacks in the NFL this past season.
The price tag may be steep, but Ramsey will have plenty of suitors looking for his services before the start of next season.
However, Ramsey might only be interested in joining a team that is a real threat to winning the Super Bowl. A potential move will have every set of eyes from the league closely watching. The NFL Draft may have just had another wrench thrown in it.
