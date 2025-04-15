The Big Lead

Miami Dolphins star set to part ways with franchise

The Dolphins are moving on from their defensive star in a move that has apparently been agreed upon by both parties.

By Tyler Reed

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Miami Dolphins have made a random Tuesday morning slightly chaotic with the recent news of a potential change in the roster.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

RELATED: Comedian Larry David urged the New York Jets to draft this MVP quarterback

The Dolphins' defensive star is set to earn $25.1 million this season, and could be the exact reason the franchise is looking to move on.

Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and has spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. Before his stop in Miami, Ramsey spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was a part of the team's Super Bowl win, and started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins' star had a four-year Pro Bowl selection streak snapped this past season. However, according to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey still graded as one of the top 20 cornerbacks in the NFL this past season.

Jalen Ramse
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates a defensive stop with linebacker Tyrel Dodson during the first quarteragainst the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The price tag may be steep, but Ramsey will have plenty of suitors looking for his services before the start of next season.

However, Ramsey might only be interested in joining a team that is a real threat to winning the Super Bowl. A potential move will have every set of eyes from the league closely watching. The NFL Draft may have just had another wrench thrown in it.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

WNBA: Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' dress

CFB: Colorado to immortalize football legends Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

NBA: Detroit Pistons limit who can buy tickets for opening playoff series

NFL: Full list of 2025 NFL draft attendees: 17 players receive invites

SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday

Home/NFL