The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 10.0: Another RB joins Ashton Jeanty in first round

By Joe Lago

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, US; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) tries to break past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, US; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) tries to break past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Past Mock Draft Consensus:
9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Here at NFL Mock Draft Consensus Central, we weren't planning to scan the latest first-round projections with the Scouting Combine starting next week in Indianapolis. Post-Senior Bowl opinions figured to hold until prospects take the biggest step in the draft process in their combine interviews and workouts.

RELATED: NFL Scouting Combine invitations went to these 329 prospects

The mock draft community, however, never rests. And surprisingly, a new development emerged after canvassing the most recent forecasts of the first 32 picks.

Ashton Jeanty isn't the only running back being given first-round value.

While the Heisman Trophy runner-up from Boise State remains the overwhelming consensus selection for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, other talented backs in the 2025 class are being viewed as impact players who can be the instant cure for ailing running games.

North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten all appeared in the latest mock drafts as exciting and sensible options for RB-needy teams. Only one of them joined Jeanty as projected first-round picks, though.

Another noteworthy Mock Draft Consensus development: Travis Hunter's murky top-three standing cleared up as more reshuffling took place with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Below are the consensus selections for 29 of the 32 choices in the first round. Some teams have more than one projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.

1. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

2. Cleveland Browns

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

13. Miami Dolphins

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

18. Seattle Seahawks

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OT, G, DT

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

24. Minnesota Vikings

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, OL, S, RB

25. Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

27. Baltimore Ravens

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, DT, Edge, G, CB

28. Detroit Lions

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

29. Washington Commanders

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, LB, DT, S, OT, WR

30. Buffalo Bills

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Shadeur Sanders’ favorite team in Madden is…
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. has absurd take on Wemby’s ceiling