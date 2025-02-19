NFL Mock Draft Consensus 10.0: Another RB joins Ashton Jeanty in first round
By Joe Lago
Here at NFL Mock Draft Consensus Central, we weren't planning to scan the latest first-round projections with the Scouting Combine starting next week in Indianapolis. Post-Senior Bowl opinions figured to hold until prospects take the biggest step in the draft process in their combine interviews and workouts.
The mock draft community, however, never rests. And surprisingly, a new development emerged after canvassing the most recent forecasts of the first 32 picks.
Ashton Jeanty isn't the only running back being given first-round value.
While the Heisman Trophy runner-up from Boise State remains the overwhelming consensus selection for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, other talented backs in the 2025 class are being viewed as impact players who can be the instant cure for ailing running games.
North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten all appeared in the latest mock drafts as exciting and sensible options for RB-needy teams. Only one of them joined Jeanty as projected first-round picks, though.
Another noteworthy Mock Draft Consensus development: Travis Hunter's murky top-three standing cleared up as more reshuffling took place with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Below are the consensus selections for 29 of the 32 choices in the first round. Some teams have more than one projection. For clubs with no consensus, their most-popular mock-drafted positions are listed.
1. Tennessee Titans
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
2. Cleveland Browns
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
3. New York Giants
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
7. New York Jets
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
10. Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
13. Miami Dolphins
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
18. Seattle Seahawks
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OT, G, DT
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
20. Denver Broncos
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
23. Green Bay Packers
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
24. Minnesota Vikings
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, OL, S, RB
25. Houston Texans
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
27. Baltimore Ravens
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OT, DT, Edge, G, CB
28. Detroit Lions
Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
29. Washington Commanders
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, LB, DT, S, OT, WR
30. Buffalo Bills
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
