Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
By Tyler Reed
It's harder to find a better time of the year as a sports fan. If you're an all-in sicko like me, you have enjoyed WrestleMania 41 from this past weekend, you have soaked up all the NFL mock draft content, and you've watched the start of the NBA Playoffs.
However, the NBA is not the only league having its postseason at this moment. The NHL Playoffs are underway, and on Monday night, the Washington Capitals kicked off their first round series against the Montreal Canadiens.
Will a team from Canada finally hoist the Stanley Cup again for the first time since 1993? Well, if it is up to the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, it's going to be a no.
It didn't take long for Alex Ovechkin to get the scoring started for the Capitals in their opening game of the playoffs.
In a power play in the last minutes of the first period, Ovechkin reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goals to be scored.
Ovechkin has won one Stanley Cup in his Hall of Fame career. Back in 2018, Ovechkin and the Capitals took down the Las Vegas Golden Knights to earn the right to be called champions.
Now, Ovechkin will look to cap off the greatest year of his career with another chance at hoisting the most important trophy in hockey.
