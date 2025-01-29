Mike Green destroying Josh Conerly Jr. is THE Senior Bowl highlight so far (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Senior Bowl week is where NFL Draft prospects can begin to make an impression on the talent evaluators of all 32 teams. Observations from college game tape can be confirmed. Fresh opinions can be be forged from the week of workouts in Mobile, Alabama.
Marshall edge rusher Mike Green is one of the players who's impressing.
Green, an All-American who led the nation with 17 sacks last season, was already projected to be a first-round pick — No. 28 overall to the Detroit Lions in the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus — but the stock of the 6-foot-3, 251-pounder is skyrocketing after two days of practices.
After winning over scouts with his determination on Tuesday, most notably during his one-on-one battles with Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, Green continued to push his way up draft boards with another crowd-pleasing performance Wednesday at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
One rep in particular stunned observers.
Matched up against Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Green took the shortest path to the imaginary quarterback — right through the chest of the 6-4, 315-pound Conerly, a first-team All-American and a projected late first-rounder in some recent mock drafts.
Green's display of brute strength got the attention of draftniks watching in person and from afar.
Penn State's Abdul Carter is regarded as the top edge rusher (and maybe the No. 1 overall prospect) in the 2025 draft class. Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Georgia's Mykel Williams, Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, Georgia's Jalon Walker and Ohio State's Jack Sawyer are other pass rushers expected to be selected in the first round.
Going into the week, Green was forecasted to go after all of them. After this week, he very well could be the most sought-after speed rusher not named Abdul Carter.
