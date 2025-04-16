NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
By Joe Lago
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
17.0 | 16.0 | 15.0 | 14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0
With the 2025 NFL Draft just over a week away, the mock draft community is finishing strong with deep dives beyond the first round.
There were so many multi-round forecasts this week that the NFL Mock Draft Consensus ventured beyond the first 32 picks for the first time and drilled down into Rounds 2 and 3 to uncover the popular projections of Day 2.
MORE: Full list of 2025 NFL draft attendees: 17 players make cut
What were the most interesting discoveries?
The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will address their quarterback needs at the top of the second round. Also, the Dallas Cowboys — after taking the first wide receiver not named Travis Hunter with the No. 12 pick — will load up on running backs with their second- and third-round choices. At least, that's what the majority of mock drafters believe.
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For picks without a consensus, positions are listed to show what mock drafters deem are the biggest needs.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
First round
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Chicago Bears
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
13. Miami Dolphins
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
27. Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
29. Washington Commanders
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Malaki Starks, G, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Second round
Even with seven three-round mock drafts to draw from, 11 second-round picks did not have a consensus. Drilling this far down into projections, however, revealed forecasts for not only two quarterbacks but also two running backs — both from national champion Ohio State.
33. Cleveland Browns
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
34. New York Giants
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
35. Tennessee Titans
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
36. Jacksonville Jaguars
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
37. Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
39. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
40. New Orleans Saints
No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, OL, QB
41. Chicago Bears
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, CB, S, RB, OT
42. New York Jets
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
43. San Francisco 49ers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, Edge, LB, OL
44. Dallas Cowboys
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
45. Indianapolis Colts
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OL, TE, LB, CB
46. Atlanta Falcons
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
48. Miami Dolphins
Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
49. Cincinnati Bengals
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
50. Seattle Seahawks
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
51. Denver Broncos
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
52. Seattle Seahawks (via Steelers)
No consensus
Mock draft positions: OL, WR, Edge
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
54. Green Bay Packers
Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
55. Los Angeles Chargers
No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, RB, TE, DL, CB
56. Buffalo Bills (via Vikings through Texans)
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, CB, WR
57. Carolina Panthers (via Rams)
Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
58. Houston Texans
No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, OT, RB, WR
59. Baltimore Ravens
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
60. Detroit Lions
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
61. Washington Commanders
No consensus
Mock draft positions: RB, CB, Edge
62. Buffalo Bills
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, LB, CB, S
63. Kansas City Chiefs
No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OL, WR, TE
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Third round
Below are the consensus projections among the 38 picks in the third round, which includes three compensatory selections and three special compensatory choices.
According to the mock draft community, Round 3 is where Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will be taken on Day 2.
67. Cleveland Browns
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
73. New York Jets
Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
76. Dallas Cowboys
Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
78. Arizona Cardinals
CJ West, DT, Indiana
80. Indianapolis Colts
Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
83. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
85. Denver Broncos
Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
86. Los Angeles Chargers
Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
93. New Orleans Saints (via Commanders)
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
94. Cleveland Browns (via Bills)
Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
96. Philadelphia Eagles
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)
Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
99. New York Giants (compensatory selection)
Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)
Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV