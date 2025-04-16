The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds

Quarterback-needy teams at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft are projected to address the position with Day 2 picks.

By Joe Lago

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
17.0 | 16.0 | 15.0 | 14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over a week away, the mock draft community is finishing strong with deep dives beyond the first round.

There were so many multi-round forecasts this week that the NFL Mock Draft Consensus ventured beyond the first 32 picks for the first time and drilled down into Rounds 2 and 3 to uncover the popular projections of Day 2.

What were the most interesting discoveries?

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will address their quarterback needs at the top of the second round. Also, the Dallas Cowboys — after taking the first wide receiver not named Travis Hunter with the No. 12 pick — will load up on running backs with their second- and third-round choices. At least, that's what the majority of mock drafters believe.

The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For picks without a consensus, positions are listed to show what mock drafters deem are the biggest needs.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First round

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Chicago Bears

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

13. Miami Dolphins

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

27. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

29. Washington Commanders

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Malaki Starks, G, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Second round

Even with seven three-round mock drafts to draw from, 11 second-round picks did not have a consensus. Drilling this far down into projections, however, revealed forecasts for not only two quarterbacks but also two running backs — both from national champion Ohio State.

33. Cleveland Browns

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

36. Jacksonville Jaguars

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

39. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints

No consensus
Mock draft positions: CB, Edge, OL, QB

41. Chicago Bears

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, CB, S, RB, OT

42. New York Jets

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

43. San Francisco 49ers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, Edge, LB, OL

44. Dallas Cowboys

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

45. Indianapolis Colts

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OL, TE, LB, CB

46. Atlanta Falcons

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

48. Miami Dolphins

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

49. Cincinnati Bengals

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

50. Seattle Seahawks

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

51. Denver Broncos

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

52. Seattle Seahawks (via Steelers)

No consensus
Mock draft positions: OL, WR, Edge

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Green Bay Packers

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers

No consensus
Mock draft positions: WR, RB, TE, DL, CB

56. Buffalo Bills (via Vikings through Texans)

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, CB, WR

57. Carolina Panthers (via Rams)

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

58. Houston Texans

No consensus
Mock draft positions: DT, OT, RB, WR

59. Baltimore Ravens

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders

No consensus
Mock draft positions: RB, CB, Edge

62. Buffalo Bills

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, DT, LB, CB, S

63. Kansas City Chiefs

No consensus
Mock draft positions: Edge, OL, WR, TE

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Third round

Below are the consensus projections among the 38 picks in the third round, which includes three compensatory selections and three special compensatory choices.

According to the mock draft community, Round 3 is where Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will be taken on Day 2.

67. Cleveland Browns

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

73. New York Jets

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

76. Dallas Cowboys

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

78. Arizona Cardinals

CJ West, DT, Indiana

80. Indianapolis Colts

Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

85. Denver Broncos

Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

86. Los Angeles Chargers

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

93. New Orleans Saints (via Commanders)

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

94. Cleveland Browns (via Bills)

Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

96. Philadelphia Eagles

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

99. New York Giants (compensatory selection)

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)

Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

