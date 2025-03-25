NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
By Joe Lago
Past Mock Draft Consensus:
14.0 | 13.0 | 12.0 | 11.0 | 10.0 | 9.0 | 8.0 | 7.0 | 6.0 | 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0
NFL mock drafters all agree on one first-round forecast this week: Cam Ward will be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 14.0: New first-round quarterback emerges
For the first time since early January, the NFL Mock Draft Consensus has a unanimous projection for the top pick, and it's no surprise Ward is the preferred prospect after last week's reports of momentum building toward the Titans taking the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback.
Ward's impressive pro day on Monday appeared to cement his status with Tennessee's top decision makers, who appeared to be delighted by the QB's workout that showcased his arm strength and accuracy.
New developments also emerged for other top-10 selections.
The New England Patriots, who have long been a predicted destination for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, now have three most popular projections at No. 4 — Hunter, LSU tackle Will Campbell and Missouri tackle Armand Membou.
For the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has joined Michigan cornerback Will Johnson as the favored forecasts, and for the Chicago Bears at No. 10, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart share consensus-pick status.
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the second time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL franchises have at least one consensus pick.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
11. San Francisco 49ers
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
13. Miami Dolphins
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
16. Arizona Cardinals
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
17. Cincinnati Bengals
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Shemart Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
22. Los Angeles Clippers
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
25. Houston Texans
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
28. Detroit Lions
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
29. Washington Commanders
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
30. Buffalo Bills
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: Who will step up for USC basketball after JuJu Watkins injury?
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode