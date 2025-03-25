The Big Lead

NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick

By Joe Lago

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
NFL mock drafters all agree on one first-round forecast this week: Cam Ward will be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

For the first time since early January, the NFL Mock Draft Consensus has a unanimous projection for the top pick, and it's no surprise Ward is the preferred prospect after last week's reports of momentum building toward the Titans taking the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

Ward's impressive pro day on Monday appeared to cement his status with Tennessee's top decision makers, who appeared to be delighted by the QB's workout that showcased his arm strength and accuracy.

New developments also emerged for other top-10 selections.

The New England Patriots, who have long been a predicted destination for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, now have three most popular projections at No. 4 — Hunter, LSU tackle Will Campbell and Missouri tackle Armand Membou.

For the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has joined Michigan cornerback Will Johnson as the favored forecasts, and for the Chicago Bears at No. 10, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart share consensus-pick status.

The NFL Mock Draft Consensus is compiled by sifting through the most recent mock drafts to identify the most common first-round forecasts. Some teams have more than one projection. For the second time in this draft cycle, all 32 NFL franchises have at least one consensus pick.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

11. San Francisco 49ers

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Will Campbell, OT, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

16. Arizona Cardinals

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati Bengals

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Shemart Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

22. Los Angeles Clippers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

28. Detroit Lions

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

29. Washington Commanders

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

