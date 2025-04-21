The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
By Tyler Reed
Nico Iamaleava has been the talk of the college football world for the last few weeks. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback had an apparent disagreement over the NIL deal with the program and decided to take his talents elsewhere.
Over the weekend, Iamaleava made it official that he would join the UCLA Bruins for this upcoming season.
So, that should be the end of any Iamaleava talk, right? Well, in the wise words of a legendary college football analyst, not so fast, my friends.
Nico's younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, had signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks out of the 2025 recruiting class, after flipping from the UCLA Bruins. However, on Monday night, it was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports that the younger Iamaleava is now entering the transfer portal.
The Iamaleava brothers are the living meme of Michael Scott saying "snip-snap, snip-snap." Iamaleava was the 24th-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, according to On3 Sports.
One team that is not in need of a quarterback any longer is Nico's former team, the Tennessee Volunteers. It was also announced on Monday night that former UCLA transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar had found his new home in Knoxville.
The transfer portal continues to be the wild rollercoaster everyone assumed it would be, and now, it appears it could be a never-ending cycle.
