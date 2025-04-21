The Big Lead

Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog

The Cavinder Twins were in attendance at UFC 314 and ripped into Miami football star Carson Beck in a vlog shared by Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump.

By Josh Sanchez

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

It looks like former Georgia Bulldogs star turned Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is Enemy No. 1 in the Cavinder Twins household. The Cavinder Twins, Hanna and Haley, where in attendance at UFC 314 earlier this month, when they had some harsh words for the college football transfer.

The Cavinder Twins appeared in a vlog from Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, who has committed to play golf at Miami.

Hanna ripped into Beck and said despite rumors that he cheated, she broke up with him because no one likes him.

MORE: Hanna Cavinder throws shade at ex-boyfriend Carson Beck

“No… literally no one likes him," she said in response to a question from Kai about whether he had any friends. "I didn’t break up with him because he cheated—I broke up with him because of who he is."

Ouch. That's going to bruise the ego.

MORE: Haley Cavinder flaunts giant ring in bikini after Cowboys' Jake Ferguson proposal

While Hanna is going through a breakup, her twin sister Haley celebrated her engagement to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson over the weekend. Jake apparently has friends.

Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before returning to Miami after a one-year hiatus from basketball, Cavinder had committed to play for the TCU Horned Frogs where she would have been closer to Ferguson.

However, when Hanna also announced her return to the sport, the Cavinder Twins reunited in South Beach for their own Last Dance.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: WrestleMania 41 recap, NBA Playoffs, let's do that hockey, and more

CFB: Nico Iamaleava confirms transfers to UCLA Bruins amid NIL saga

MLB: Paul Skenes has hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway

NBA: 2024-25 NBA Awards finalists officially announced

NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs, gf Nicole Anderson attend WrestleMania in dueling WWE superstar shirts

VIRAL: Stone Cold Steve Austin crashes ATV during WrestleMania entrance, sends woman flying

Home/CFB