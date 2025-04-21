Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog
By Josh Sanchez
It looks like former Georgia Bulldogs star turned Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is Enemy No. 1 in the Cavinder Twins household. The Cavinder Twins, Hanna and Haley, where in attendance at UFC 314 earlier this month, when they had some harsh words for the college football transfer.
The Cavinder Twins appeared in a vlog from Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, who has committed to play golf at Miami.
Hanna ripped into Beck and said despite rumors that he cheated, she broke up with him because no one likes him.
“No… literally no one likes him," she said in response to a question from Kai about whether he had any friends. "I didn’t break up with him because he cheated—I broke up with him because of who he is."
Ouch. That's going to bruise the ego.
While Hanna is going through a breakup, her twin sister Haley celebrated her engagement to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson over the weekend. Jake apparently has friends.
Before returning to Miami after a one-year hiatus from basketball, Cavinder had committed to play for the TCU Horned Frogs where she would have been closer to Ferguson.
However, when Hanna also announced her return to the sport, the Cavinder Twins reunited in South Beach for their own Last Dance.
