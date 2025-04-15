Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
By Tyler Reed
The NFL can be a cruel world sometimes. One moment, a player can be one of the best in their position, and then, with the snap of a finger, that same player could have their world turned upside down.
That instance could be how someone tells the story of former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL until a terrifying knee injury two seasons ago altered the direction of his career.
Now, Chubb is a free agent, as the Browns felt that it was time to move on from a player who was beloved by everyone in their fanbase.
The franchise may believe that Chubb is no longer the same player he once was; however, the running back recently shared a video on his Instagram that makes it look the exact opposite.
The free agent running back shared a video of himself throwing around 500 pounds during a set of squats.
In the caption of the post, Chubb wrote, "They've already wrote my ending when I'm just getting started."
That caption seems like a strong indication of someone telling his former team that he is not happy with how his career ended with them.
Of course, a reunion with the Browns isn't out of the question. But Browns fans better hope another AFC North team doesn't scoop him up.
