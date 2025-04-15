Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV
By Matt Reed
MLB games have definitely improved over recent seasons when it comes to the length of a night out at the ballpark, but for a reporter working with the Atlanta Braves Monday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays simply wasn't entertaining enough to keep his attention.
The Braves haven't exactly had the start to the season that they would've hoped for, but they're slowly making a comeback as they sit at the bottom of the NL East with a 5-11 record. However, a reporter covering the team's game against Toronto was a bit distracted while on live television.
Atlanta already held a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, and that's when Wiley Ballard was interviewing two women in the outfield. The broadcast crew then jokingly told Ballard that he only has four innings left to get their numbers.
"Alright, so they want me to get your number," Ballard told one of the women while still live on air. "I'm dead serious right now. They're saying it in my ear right now. She doesn't believe me."
As the woman eventually put her number into the reporter's phone, he jokes that he "should've done this years ago" when going out to the ballpark for work.
