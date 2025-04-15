The Big Lead

The 17 players who will attend the 2025 NFL Draft

By Joe Lago

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The NFL announced the list of prospects who accepted invitations to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Who will be attending is just as noteworthy as who will be watching the festivities from home.

Seventeen players will be at Lambeau Field when the draft begins on Thursday, April 24. The headliners are Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, and Colorado's Travis Hunter, the cornerback and wide receiver who won the Heisman Trophy with his extraordinary two-way play.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will not be in the house. The biggest surprises are the two other quarterbacks who will be rocking draft-night suits.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are intriguing prospects who have received increased pre-draft buzz, but neither QB can be considered a lock to be selected in the first round on opening night. However, in the recent NFL Mock Draft Consensus, Dart is projected to be taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick.

The other 13 prospects who'll get to shake the hand of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should be drafted in the first round. Below is the complete list of confirmed attendees.

Player

Position

College

Tyler Booker

OG

Alabama

Jihaad Campbell

LB

Alabama

Will Campbell

OT

LSU

Abdul Carter

Edge

Penn State

Jaxson Dart

QB

Mississippi

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

Mason Graham

DT

Michigan

Travis Hunter

CB/WR

Colorado

Ashton Jeanty

RB

Boise State

Will Johnson

CB

Michigan

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

Arizona

Jalen Milroe

QB

Alabama

Josh Simmons

OT

Ohio State

Malaki Starks

S

Georgia

Shemar Stewart

Edge

Texas A&M

Cam Ward

QB

Miami

Mykel Williams

Edge

Georgia

