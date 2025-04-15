The 17 players who will attend the 2025 NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL announced the list of prospects who accepted invitations to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Who will be attending is just as noteworthy as who will be watching the festivities from home.
Seventeen players will be at Lambeau Field when the draft begins on Thursday, April 24. The headliners are Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, and Colorado's Travis Hunter, the cornerback and wide receiver who won the Heisman Trophy with his extraordinary two-way play.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will not be in the house. The biggest surprises are the two other quarterbacks who will be rocking draft-night suits.
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are intriguing prospects who have received increased pre-draft buzz, but neither QB can be considered a lock to be selected in the first round on opening night. However, in the recent NFL Mock Draft Consensus, Dart is projected to be taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick.
The other 13 prospects who'll get to shake the hand of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should be drafted in the first round. Below is the complete list of confirmed attendees.
Player
Position
College
Tyler Booker
OG
Alabama
Jihaad Campbell
LB
Alabama
Will Campbell
OT
LSU
Abdul Carter
Edge
Penn State
Jaxson Dart
QB
Mississippi
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
Mason Graham
DT
Michigan
Travis Hunter
CB/WR
Colorado
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
Will Johnson
CB
Michigan
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
Josh Simmons
OT
Ohio State
Malaki Starks
S
Georgia
Shemar Stewart
Edge
Texas A&M
Cam Ward
QB
Miami
Mykel Williams
Edge
Georgia
