Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
By Tyler Reed
One of the best parts about attending the old ball game known as baseball is getting the chance to devour snacks that one normally doesn't get.
No, we're not talking about peanuts or Cracker Jacks. Teams around the MLB have taken the concession game up to the next level in recent years.
Fans have seen teams like the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants drop new treats this season that fans will be flocking to try.
RELATED: Atlanta Braves are bringing beef with 'The Home Run Stack' sandwich
However, the latest creation from the Toronto Blue Jays should have fans ready to call the police on anyone looking to try it.
The Blue Jays are serving Cotton Candy Fries at home games this season. First off, why? Second, the blue drizzle looks like the bizarre, different-colored ketchups that were created in the early 2000s that had kids going wild. I talked my family into buying the green ketchup, and was instantly banned from buying things ever again.
Listen, I'm all for trying new things. But my strongest quality has always been that I was born a 70-year-old man. So, my Benjamin Button self has always hated cotton candy, and this snack makes me wish the Blue Jays have a terrible season.
If you or a loved one has tried the Cotton Candy Fries at a Blue Jays, you are not entitled to any compensation, but rather, deserve any punishment that comes from eating them.
