Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with cryptic tattoo
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith officially learned where she will begin her WNBA career after being selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 draft on Monday night with the No. 11 overall pick.
Before making the moves to the W, Van Lith starred at Louisville, LSU, and TCU, reaching the Elite 8 in March Madness with every school. Not only does Van Lith get to live out her WNBA dream in Chicago, the draft selection holds a special place.
Van Lith revealed on social media that she has her lucky number, the No. 11, tattooed on her wrist; she also worn the No. 11 jersey during her time with the Tigers.
The new Sky guard shared a photo of her ink with the special message, "God is divine."
Some things are just meant to be.
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Now, in Chicago, Van Lith will be reunited with former LSU teammate Angel Reese as she begins the next chapter of her career. The two former Tigers have remained close since Van Lith transferred to TCU and Reese went to the W, and now the have the opportunity to run it back.
