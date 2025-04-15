Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
By Matt Reed
The college football season is still months away from kicking off, however, the storylines out of North Carolina continue to pile up as Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson make the news on a regular basis.
While the two have been spotted at all kinds of events, and even made waves across social media for their increasingly public relationship, the nature of Belichick and Hudson's relationship on a professional level has become increasingly viewed by the rest of the football world.
According to The Athletic, Hudson isn't officially a University of North Carolina employee but is still seemingly taking part in decision making on Belichick's staff.
Back in February, Belichick asked his staff to include Hudson on all emails and other forms of communication.
That's prompted Hudson to get involved in several situations, per the article, including shielding herself and Belichick from public scrutiny over their relationship and the fact that school could be accused of nepotism for bringing in Steve Belichick, Bill's son, as the team's defensive coordinator.
“I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator,’” Belichick wrote in an email.
The school responded by stating that they would "never" condone any kind of support for that sort of behavior, according to the article.
The entire situation with Hudson has certainly become a bigger story than anyone could've imagined in recent months, especially considering the fact that Belichick made a career in the NFL out of keeping the New England Patriots away from public distractions.
Perhaps as the season draws closer, Hudson's role will decrease, but at the moment that seems highly unlikely considering she's been spotted on the practice field and continues to be heavily involved in everything her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend has done at UNC.
