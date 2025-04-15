Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
By Matt Reed
Nico Iamaleava has quickly become the face of college football's NIL era for all the wrong reasons, but unfortunately for the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback it's likely because of some bad advice from someone very close to him.
The freshman signal caller reportedly walked away from Tennessee and its $2.4 million NIL deal after seeking roughly $4 million, however, now Iamaleava is quickly finding out that he's likely not going to receive close to that amount at any other NCAA program.
Iamaleava reportedly had interest from several programs after leaving the Volunteers, but since his decision to move away from Tennessee on the advice of his father there has been little discussion of any top football school pursuing the quarterback.
Schools like UCLA and Tulane are believed to be sitting back and hoping that Iamaleava is willing to come down on his number, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com. Both schools are seeking a deal in the range of $1 million, but that would be significantly less than what Iamaleava was making with the Volunteers.
In a lot of ways, Iamaleava is simply falling into a bad situation because of his family's decisions and the fact that the NCAA has opened up the door for players to seek out new deals at any given time.
Unfortunately for Iamaleava, that now leaves his college future very much up in the air as he seems to be running thin on options as to where he'll be able to suit up next season.
